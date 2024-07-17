Blockboard Appoints Brian Crowell as SVP of Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockboard, the outcomes-based programmatic marketing platform, announced that Brian Crowell is joining its team to lead global business development. This important hire comes as Blockboard experiences significant growth and progress, fueled by the recent launch of BlockAI and building on four years of continuous growth since its founding. It demonstrates Blockboard’s dedication to expanding its presence and evolving its capabilities in the burgeoning CTV market.
Brian Crowell brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience in the video media industry to Blockboard. With a track record of managing annual revenues exceeding $100 million and leading high-performing sales teams nationwide, Crowell's expertise aligns perfectly with Blockboard's growth ambitions. In his new role, Crowell will drive Blockboard's business development initiatives and forge strategic partnerships to best position the company for long term success.
"Brian's extensive experience and proven success in the industry make him a valuable addition to our team," said Matt Wasserlauf, CEO and Co-Founder of Blockboard. "His strategic vision and innovative approach to business development will be key in driving Blockboard's growth and ensuring our clients achieve exceptional results. We are excited to welcome Brian to the Blockboard family and look forward to the contributions he will make."
Before joining Blockboard, Crowell served as Vice President/General Sales Manager at Locality, where he developed go-to-market strategies for capturing full video budgets and grew national core, digital, and political revenue for broadcast station groups. He played a pivotal role in developing an innovative, proprietary ad tech platform that created greater efficiencies for clients with 100% transparency. Crowell's career began as a Media Buyer at Mediaedge, followed by a role as an Account Executive at HRP in Chicago. Crowell is a proud alum of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a BA in Film, Television & Theatre and Computer Applications.
In addition to Crowell's appointment, Blockboard has continued to expand its team, welcoming new members across operations, account management, and engineering in the US and India.
About Blockboard
Blockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visit https://myblockboard.com/
