Disaster Recovery Centers in Boyd, Henry Closing; 3 Centers Remain Open

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Survivors of the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, seeking in-person help with FEMA applications should check the most up-to-date schedule to ensure a Disaster Recovery Center is open. The deadline to apply is July 22.

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Boyd and Henry counties will permanently close at 6 p.m. July 19.

Boyd County: Boyd County Emergency Management Office, 12327 Anthony Drive, Ashland, KY 41102.

Henry County: 4H Community Center, 1106 Castle Highway, Eminence, KY 40019.

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Carter, Fayette and Greenup counties are operating 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday until further notice:

Carter County: Members Choice Credit Union, 438 Interstate Drive, Grayson, KY 41143.

Fayette County: Emergency Operations Center, 115 Cisco Road, Lexington, KY 40504.

Greenup County: Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41114.

Survivors in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers. FEMA representatives can help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to assist survivors.

How to Apply for Federal Assistance

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in designated counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For accessible information about how to register for FEMA disaster assistance, please watch this video YouTube link.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster. More information can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Business Recovery Center is operating in Jefferson County. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.