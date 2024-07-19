MARIA BECERRA JOINS MEXICAN SINGER GLORIA TREVI IN NEW SINGLE “BORRACHA”
The iconic Gloria Trevi joins forces with international artist Maria Becerra in the new single "Borracha". As a first taste of Maria’s upcoming album, this song is poised to become an anthem for anyone who has experienced betrayal in love.
"Borracha" narrated the journey of a woman confronting her partner's infidelity, finding her strength, and moving forward after the breakup. Maria Becerra chose to collaborate with one of the most influential women in Mexican music, Gloria Trevi, recording the song in a Los Angeles studio in January.
"Borracha with Maria Becerra breaks all the barriers that may exist between women; it’s a hug to drown the sorrows... The video, with its shades of Thelma and Louise, captures the encounter between two friends, or perhaps an aunt and niece, haha, who share their experiences to turn their tears into laughter and strength”, said Gloria about the single.
The music video, directed by Julian Levy and Lucas Fossati, produced by Asalto, was filmed in Monterrey, Mexico. It features scenes set in a typical Mexican apartment complex, a shared garage, and a bar, where the Argentine singer is seen drinking before meeting the Mexican star to perform the song together.
"Working with an artist like Gloria is a dream come true. She is a legend and brought a unique imprint to the song, just like she is", commented Maria about the collaboration.
ABOUT MARIA BECERRA
Maria Becerra has more than 23.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and her official YouTube channel has more than 5 million subscribers, and more than 12 billion views of all her video clips.
In 2024, the artist performed at the New Year's celebration organized by Univisión in Times Square, where she performed in front of more than 50 thousand people. She was part of the lineup at the Calibash Latin Music Festival in Los Angeles, California, with an audience of 20 thousand people. In february, she was invited as a judge at the Viña del Mar Festival and performed as the closing act of the most important Spanish-speaking event. In March, released "Primer Aviso" featuring Ivy Queen, which definitely opened doors for her in countries like Puerto Rico and among US listeners.
On March 22 and 23, Maria wrote a new chapter in the history of Argentine music, becoming the first female artist to perform at the legendary River Plate Stadium in front of 130.000 people. With 2 sold-out shows sold in record time, the singer-songwriter presented a two-hour show, kicking off her "#Tour24", the largest tour she has undertaken to date, which will take her to more than 50 stages across Europe, the United States, and Latin America.
In April, Maria performed at the final of the Queens & Kings League in Madrid, where she sang her song "Corazón Vacío" and exclusively shared: "Imán", a single that will be part of her next album, and her participation in the remix of "Spicy Margarita" with Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo. Additionally, she traveled to Los Angeles to make her debut on the Coachella Festival stage, invited by J Balvin to perform their successful song "Qué Más Pues?".
In May, she released "Imán," a preview of her upcoming album that presents a pop declaration, imbued with the distinctive influence of Stockholm, where countless pop hits were born thanks to Max Martin and Denniz Pop. The song was recorded at MXM Studios with Richard Liohn and Xross (an Ecuadorian producer from Maria's team).
In May 2023, she released “TE CURA”, composed exclusively for FAST X (the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious saga), currently exceeds 160 million views on platforms. In June, the artist surprised with the release of “Corazón Vacío”, the song has already accumulated more than 450 million streams on different platforms.
In November, she was awarded at the LOS40 Music Awards 2023 held in Madrid, winning the award for "Best Global Latin Video Clip" for "Corazón Vacío". During the ceremony, Maria captivated the audience with a medley that included "Corazón Vacío," "Los Del Espacio," and a preview of "Piscina." During the same month, she obtained 4 nominations for the 24th edition of the Latin Grammy ® 2023 in the categories: “Best Reggaeton Performance” and “Best Urban Song” for her hit “Automático”, Best Fusion/Urban Performance for “Ojalá” and “Song of the Year” for her collaboration with Pablo Alborán, in the song “Amigos.” The ceremony also featured the presentation of both artists performing the nominated song, and an orchestral version of the song “Ojalá”.
In 2022, she released the album "LA NENA DE ARGENTINA", featuring 13 solo songs. "AUTOMÁTICO" , one of the most successful tracks, has amassed 380 million plays on Spotify and the official video. Meanwhile, the album has surpassed 1,910 MILLION combined streams on Spotify and YouTube. Throughout the year, she received several awards and recognitions that propelled her career. At the LOS40 Music Awards 2022, she was honored as Best Live Artist. She won the award in the Tropical Mix category at the Premios Juventud for her song "Te Espero" with Prince Royce. Meanwhile, at the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022, she received a statuette for her successful track "¿Qué más pues?". She shone at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022, where she received three awards: Top Rising Female Star, Song of the Year for "¿Qué más pues?" with singer J Balvin, and New Artist Video of the Year for the remix of "Entre Nosotros Remix". At the Latin American Music Awards, she was honored as the Best New Artist of the Year. Finally, at the 2022 Gardel Awards, she was recognized with two awards for her collaboration on the song "Miénteme" with Tini.
La icónica Gloria Trevi se une a la artista internacional Maria Becerra en su nuevo sencillo "Borracha". Como parte de los adelantos que Maria está realizando de su próximo álbum, este tema promete convertirse en un himno para todas las personas que han vivido en carne propia la traición en el amor.
“Borracha” narra la historia de una mujer que confronta la infidelidad de su pareja, encontrando su propia fuerza y poder para salir adelante luego de la ruptura amorosa. Para esta colaboración Maria eligió a una de las mujeres más importantes de la música mexicana, Gloria Trevi, con quien grabó en un estudio de Los Ángeles, California, en enero de este año.
“‘Borracha´” con Maria Becerra rompe todas las barreras que puedan existir entre mujeres, es un abrazo para ahogar las penas…. El video, con sus tintes de Thelma y Louise, plasma el encuentro entre dos amigas o tal vez una sobrina y una tía, que comparten sus experiencias para convertir sus lágrimas en risas y fuerza”, dice Gloria Trevi, entre risas, sobre el sencillo.
El videoclip, dirigido por Julian Levy y Lucas Fossati, fue producido por Asalto y rodado en la ciudad de Monterrey, Nuevo León. En él, la cantante argentina se encuentra bebiendo para reunirse con la estrella mexicana e interpretar la canción juntas.
"Trabajar con una artista como Gloria es un sueño hecho realidad. Ella es una leyenda y le aportó al tema una impronta única, como lo es ella”, comenta Maria acerca de la colaboración.
A la par de este lanzamiento, Maria Becerra sigue con éxito su World Tour 24, con el que llegará a México en agosto, 23 y 24 en Guadalajara y Ciudad de México, respectivamente, y en noviembre, el 7 y 8 en Querétaro y Mérida, respectivamente.
ACERCA DE MARIA BECERRA
Maria Becerra cuenta con más de 24.5 millones de oyentes mensuales en Spotify, en su canal oficial de YouTube más de 5.3 millones de suscriptores, y más de 12 mil millones de visitas entre todos sus videoclips.
Este 2024 la artista se presentó en la celebración de año nuevo organizada por Univisión en el Times Square, en la que actuó delante de más de 50 mil personas. Fue parte del Line up del Festival de Música Latina Calibash en Los Ángeles - California con 20 mil personas. Durante el mes de febrero, fue convocada como jurado en el Festival de Viña del Mar y se presentó como show de cierre del evento más importante de habla hispana. En marzo lanzó “Primer Aviso” junto a Ivy Queen, que le abrió definitivamente las puertas en países como Puerto Rico y los oyentes de US.
El 22 y 23 de marzo, Maria escribió un nuevo capítulo en la historia de la música argentina al convertirse en la primera artista mujer en presentarse en el mítico estadio River Plate ante más de 130 mil personas. Con 2 sold out vendidos en tiempo récord, la cantautora presentó un show de dos horas, dando inicio a su "#Tour24", la gira más grande que haya hecho hasta el momento, en donde recorrerá más de 50 escenarios entre Europa, Estados Unidos y América Latina.
En abril, Maria se presentó en la final de la Queens & Kings League en Madrid, donde interpretó su single "Corazón Vacío" y compartió en exclusiva: "Imán", un sencillo que formará parte de su próximo álbum, y su participación en el remix de "Spicy Margarita" junto a Michael Bublé y Jason Derulo. Además, viajó a Los Ángeles para debutar en el escenario del Festival Coachella, siendo invitada por J Balvin para interpretar su exitosa canción "Qué Más Pues?".
En mayo lanzó finalmente "Imán", un adelanto de su próximo álbum que se presenta como una declaración pop, impregnada de la influencia distintiva de Estocolmo, donde nacieron infinidad de Pop hits de la mano de Max Martin y Denniz Pop. La canción se grabó en MXM Studios junto a Richard Liohn y Xross (productor ecuatoriano del team de Maria).
El 2023 ya se presentaba al mundo cuando lanzó “TE CURA”, compuesta exclusivamente para FAST X (décima entrega de la saga Fast and Furious). En junio, “Corazón Vacío” se convirtió en un éxito que dejó en evidencia la versatilidad artística de Maria y su capacidad para establecer conexiones emocionales con sus seguidores a través de la música. La canción acumuló más de 474 millones de streams combinados.
En noviembre fue galardonada en LOS40 Music Awards 2023 realizados en Madrid, con el premio a "Mejor Videoclip Global Latino" por "Corazón Vacío". Durante la ceremonia, Maria cautivó a la audiencia con un medley que incluyó "Corazón Vacío," "Los Del Espacio," y un adelanto de "Piscina". Obtuvo 4 nominaciones a la 24ª edición de los Latin Grammy ® 2023 en las categorías: “Mejor Interpretación Reggaeton” y “Mejor Canción Urbana” por su éxito “Automático”, Mejor Fusión/Interpretación Urbana” con “Ojalá” y “Canción del año” por su colaboración con Pablo Alborán, en la canción “Amigos¨. La ceremonia contó además con la presentación de ambos artistas que tocaron el tema en vivo más una versión orquestal del tema solista de Maria, ¨Ojalá¨.
El 2022 lanza el álbum “LA NENA DE ARGENTINA” que cuenta con 13 canciones solistas. “AUTOMÁTICO”, uno de los temas más exitosos, acumula 388 millones de reproducciones entre Spotify y el vídeo oficial. Mientras que el álbum ha superado los 1961 MILLONES de streams combinados entre Spotify y Youtube. A lo largo del año recibió varios premios y reconocimientos que impulsaron su carrera. En los LOS40 Music Awards 2022, fue galardonada como Mejor Artista en Directo. Obtuvo el premio en la categoría Mix Tropical en los Premios Juventud por su canción "Te espero" junto a Prince Royce. Mientras que en los Premios Lo Nuestro 2022, se quedó con la estatuilla por su exitoso tema "¿Qué más pues?". Brilló en los Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022, donde se llevó tres estatuillas: Top Rising Star Femenino, Canción del Año por "¿Qué más pues?" junto al cantante J Balvin, y Video del Año nuevo artista por el remix de "Entre Nosotros". Mientras que en los Latin American Music Awards se consagró como el Mejor Nuevo Artista del Año. Por último, en los Premios Gardel 2022, fue reconocida con dos premios por su colaboración en la canción "Miénteme" junto a Tini.
