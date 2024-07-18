Yamaha Releases "GekiyakuV/KazehikiV/Vocalo no Ci-chan/Kanade/Uge/Kasukabe Tsumugi" Voicebank for VOCALOID6

The VOCALOID6 voicebanks (left to right): GekiyakuV, KazehikiV, Vocalo no Ci-chan, Kanade, Uge, Kasukabe Tsumugi Price Voice GekiyakuV, KazehikiV (Artwork: Kurukurusuuzi, Logo: Yuiru)

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamaha Corporation announces the release of the "GekiyakuV" and "KazehikiV" voicebanks for VOCALOID(TM)6 on July 18 for purchase and download from the official VOCALOID SHOP (https://www.vocaloid.com/en/). Furthermore, voicebanks for Vocalo no Ci-chan, Kanade, Uge, and Kasukabe Tsumugi will also be released, starting in fall 2024.

<Retail Prices and Release Dates>

Product / Price (without tax)/Release Date

・Voicebank GekiyakuV / $90/ July 18

・Voicebank KazehikiV / $90 / July 18

・GekiyakuV/KazehikiV Set / $135 / July 18

・GekiyakuV/KazehikiV Starter Pack / $243/ July 18

・Voicebank Vocalo no Ci-chan / TBD / Fall 2024

・Voicebank Kanade / TBD / Winter 2024

・Voicebank Uge / TBD /Winter 2024

・Voicebank Kasukabe Tsumugi / TBD / Winter 2024

*The Starter Pack contains the VOCALOID6, Voicebank GekiyakuV, and Voicebank KazehikiV. It does not include the voicebank series normally included with the standard VOCALOID6, such as Haruka and Akito.

Overview

Developed by Yamaha in 2003, VOCALOID singing voice synthesis technology and software creates vocals for songs using lyrics and melodies as input. Synthesizing different vocals is as simple as switching between voicebanks, which are generated from actual human voices. Released in October 2022, VOCALOID6 features the VOCALOID:AI synthesis engine, which uses artificial intelligence to synthesize more natural, richly expressive singing voices. VOCALOID songs created using VOCALOID technology have sparked a new generation of music, boasting countless fans and listeners around the world.

The six voicebanks now being released—GekiyakuV, KazehikiV, Vocalo no Ci-chan, Kanade, Uge, and Kasukabe Tsumugi—have taken voicebanks exclusive to the VX-β singing voice synthesis prototype plug-in that was distributed until March of this year by the company's limited period project "VOCALOID β-STUDIO," and redeveloped them for exclusive use as VOCALOID6 voicebanks. The characteristics of each singing voice are as shown in the table below. These voicebanks also support VOCALOID6 features, such as VOCALO CHANGER, which uses the creator’s vocal data to replicate their own singing style as-is, and Multilingual, which makes it possible to sing lyrics in a mixture of fluent Japanese, English, and Chinese with a single voicebank. A similar function to the popular Power Knob feature of the VX-β, allowing for intensity adjustments as desired, can also be achieved using the VOCALOID6 Expression control.

Voice Characteristics

Product / Character Introduction & Voice Characteristics

GekiyakuV

- A girl bursting with energy, good at giving medicine and reading aloud

- A powerful, direct girl's voice

KazehikiV

- A timid and sleepy boy who always has a cold

- A neutral, hoarse voice

Vocalo no Ci-chan

- A cyber Jiang-shi, created as a VOCALOID of the virtual YouTuber Ci-chan, a prolific streamer of music and live events

- An energic voice that combines both power and softness

Kanade

- A voicebank created from the singing voice of Kanade Kanon, a bassist VTuber who performs and creates music as a member of the VTuber talent agency NANASHI INC.

- The voice of a virtual bassist, capable of being both languid and cute

Uge

- A voicebank created from the singing voice of And Uge, a high-spec humanoid doll who loves pranks and is a member of the VTuber talent agency NANASHI INC.

- A soft and cute, easy to listen to voice

Kasukabe Tsumugi

- A energized and cute hyper Saitama gal who is also popular voice from voice-to-speech software

- A cheerful and kind voice straight from Saitama

Demo Song

Kansei (Vocals: GekiyakuV/KazehikiV Composition/Music: Daibakuhasin)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT9oF1uJask

Related Links

Gekiyaku and Kazehiki official website KUZUTOKAZE: https://kurukuru2suuzi.wixsite.com/kuzutokaze?lang=en

Ci-chan official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@cichanofficial

NANASHI INC. official website: https://www.774.ai/

Kasukabe Tsumugi official website: https://tsumugi-official.studio.site/

Notification: The popular VX-β plug-in will now be packaged with VOCALOID6!

The VX-β singing voice synthesis prototype plug-in distributed until March of this year by the company's limited period project "VOCALOID β-STUDIO." It has now been decided that it will be included for free* with VOCALOID6. VX-β works closely with music production software (Digital Audio Workstation: DAW) to allow for more seamless integration of synthesized singing voices. It's release as an actual product was highly desired by many users. All the company's team members are working hard in the hope that creators will use the VX-β to create songs that completely overturn the conventional wisdom of vocal synthesis. Information on the period and method of its provision will be provided at a later date.

*It is also planned to be provided to current users of VOCALOID6.

