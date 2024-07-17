Softlink Information Centers Wraps Up BIALL and CALL

Softlink IC staff attended the BIALL Conference in Leeds, UK, and the CALL Conference in Montreal, Canada.

We caught up with many of our customers and made new connections demonstrating how our solutions can provide flexible and secure information access tailored for law firms.”
— Sarah Thompson, General Manager Softlink IC
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC) staff attended the British & Irish Association of Law Librarians (BIALL) Conference in Leeds, UK, and the Canadian Association of Law Libraries (CALL) Conference in Montreal, Canada.

At BIALL, held from June 12-14, 2024, Sarah Thompson, General Manager and Jeovanny Rivera, Technical Service Delivery Manager, engaged with law librarians and information professionals from across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The conference provided a prime platform to introduce Liberty Digital, the latest solution designed to help forward-thinking libraries and archives navigate the digital age with ease.

“Our participation in BIALL was incredibly rewarding. We caught up with many of our customers and made new connections demonstrating how our solutions can provide flexible and secure information access tailored for law firms,” said Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink IC.

Following BIALL, Softlink IC attended the CALL Conference from June 25-28, 2024, in Montreal. This was the first time at CALL and the conference centered around the theme "Languages of Law." Sarah Thompson and Matt Coy engaged with both new and existing clients, demonstrating the capabilities of the company's innovative solutions.

You just read:

Softlink Information Centers provides library, knowledge and research management solutions. Our products are used by hundreds of businesses around the world from some of the largest multi-branch law firms to single branch non-profit organizations. We combine the latest technology with ease of use and affordability so that you can adapt, grow and deliver better services to your users.

Imagine the future of knowledge management

