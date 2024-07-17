Softlink Information Centers Wraps Up BIALL and CALL
Softlink IC staff attended the BIALL Conference in Leeds, UK, and the CALL Conference in Montreal, Canada.
We caught up with many of our customers and made new connections demonstrating how our solutions can provide flexible and secure information access tailored for law firms.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC) staff attended the British & Irish Association of Law Librarians (BIALL) Conference in Leeds, UK, and the Canadian Association of Law Libraries (CALL) Conference in Montreal, Canada.
— Sarah Thompson, General Manager Softlink IC
At BIALL, held from June 12-14, 2024, Sarah Thompson, General Manager and Jeovanny Rivera, Technical Service Delivery Manager, engaged with law librarians and information professionals from across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The conference provided a prime platform to introduce Liberty Digital, the latest solution designed to help forward-thinking libraries and archives navigate the digital age with ease.
“Our participation in BIALL was incredibly rewarding. We caught up with many of our customers and made new connections demonstrating how our solutions can provide flexible and secure information access tailored for law firms,” said Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink IC.
Following BIALL, Softlink IC attended the CALL Conference from June 25-28, 2024, in Montreal. This was the first time at CALL and the conference centered around the theme "Languages of Law." Sarah Thompson and Matt Coy engaged with both new and existing clients, demonstrating the capabilities of the company's innovative solutions.
Sarah Thompson
Softlink International
+ +61 7 4839 7644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other