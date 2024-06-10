Softlink Information Centers Hosts Successful Virtual Open Day, Unveils Liberty Digital Library Management Platform
Softlink IC successfully hosted its much-anticipated Virtual Open Day on 30 May 2024, with attendance from knowledge management professionals around the globe.
We are pleased with the engagement at our third Virtual Open Day. The launch of Liberty Digital ... is a game-changing tool that redefines what our clients can achieve...”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC) successfully hosted its much-anticipated Virtual Open Day on 30 May 2024, with attendance from knowledge management professionals around the globe. This year’s event was especially significant as it marked the official launch of Liberty Digital, Softlink's newest addition to its advanced library management solutions.
— Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink IC
The Virtual Open Day featured expert-led presentations, delivered across three time zones, attracting a diverse international audience. These sessions offered invaluable insights into utilizing Softlink IC’s products, including illumin & Liberty, with topics ranging from AI-driven cataloging enhancements to advanced searching tips in digital OPACs.
The event showcased the versatility of Softlink IC’s offerings and provided attendees with practical advice and tips to enhance their library and knowledge management systems. Hosted on Zoom, the event allowed participants to engage directly with Softlink’s team of experts, making it an interactive and beneficial experience for all attendees.
A major highlight was the unveiling of Liberty Digital, Softlink IC’s latest innovation, which now joins the company’s suite of solutions. Liberty Digital enhances the management of digital resources with features like a customizable user interface, a digital dashboard for real-time analytics and seamless integration with systems such as SharePoint.
Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink IC, commented on the event’s success and the launch of Liberty Digital, stating, “We are pleased with the engagement at our third Virtual Open Day. The launch of Liberty Digital marks a significant milestone in our mission to equip libraries and archives with the most advanced technology. Liberty Digital is a game-changing tool that redefines what our clients can achieve. It represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of libraries worldwide.”
For those who missed the live sessions, recordings are available for registered participants, ensuring that the valuable insights shared during the event are accessible to all. For more information about Liberty Digital and to request session recordings, please visit Softlink IC’s website.
