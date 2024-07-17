Softlink Information Centers to Attend AALL Annual Conference
Softlink Information Centers will be attending the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Conference in Chicago, IL from July 20-23.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centers will be attending the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Conference in Chicago, IL from July 20-23. Attendees can visit booth #320 to meet Matt Coy and Jeovanny Riveria, who will be available to answer questions, discuss the future of library and knowledge management solutions and demonstrate our cutting-edge suite of products. For more information about the conference, visit AALL Conference.
About the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL)
The American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) is the only national association dedicated to keeping law librarians and other legal information professionals at the forefront of industry advancements. AALL passionately champions the value of the profession and its contributions to the legal community. Learn more at AALL at https://www.aallnet.org/about-us/.
About Softlink Information Centers
Softlink Information Centers has been a leader in providing library, knowledge and research management solutions for over 40 years. Our products are trusted by hundreds of businesses worldwide, including some of the largest multi-branch law firms, parliamentary, government libraries and top management consulting firms. We combine the latest technology with ease of use and affordability, enabling our clients to adapt, grow and deliver superior services. Visit us at Softlink Information Centers.
About Liberty Digital
Liberty Digital is a revolutionary platform tailored for the evolving demands of libraries and archives, supporting a broad spectrum of collections—digital, physical, printed, or a blend of all—and providing forward-thinking libraries and archives with a unified system to navigate the digital age with ease. Key features include an AI Metadata Assistant, customizable intuitive interface to meet the needs of both librarians and patrons, real-time analytics and comprehensive overviews of library operations through dashboard insights and reporting and more. For more information, visit Liberty Digital.
About Liberty
Liberty is a modern, cloud-based Integrated Library System (ILS) that helps organizations manage knowledge seamlessly, whether they are academic institutions, corporate entities, legal firms, or public libraries. Key features include resource management, 24/7 mobile access, real-time analytics, customizable access policies, and seamless integration with many third-party platforms, making it the ultimate tool for library management and user engagement. For more information, visit Liberty (https://ic.softlinkint.com/library-management-system/).
About illumin
illumin is a cutting-edge Knowledge & Research Management System designed to enhance organizational productivity by intelligently managing and streamlining information workflows. It offers intelligent search with predictive text, actionable insights through at-a-glance and summary reports, precision time tracking with a built-in stopwatch feature, seamless communication through email alerts and collaboration tools and extensive permission and security options to protect sensitive information. For more information, visit illumin (https://ic.softlinkint.com/software/illumin/).
