Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 20, in honor of former Delegate Tom Azinger

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Wood County to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in commemoration of the life and service of former West Virginia Delegate, Thomas Albert Azinger. "Cathy and I are praying for Tom's family because we know he'll be dearly missed. Tom was a great benefactor in his community, successful businessman, and humble servant to the people of West Virginia. He truly loved this country and this state. We ask you to please keep him and his family in your prayers," Gov. Justice said. Tom Azinger, born on July 2, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and earned a business degree from West Virginia University in 1959. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958 and ran Azinger Insurance Agency for 30 years. Azinger represented the WV House of Delegates for ten terms (1995-2015) and was reappointed to the office by Gov. Justice from 2018 to 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet, their children, twelve grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren