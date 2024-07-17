Pasona Group Presents "Awaji Well-being Week 2024": Multi-Part Event Promoting Society of True Fulfillment This Autumn
Pasona Group Inc. will be holding "Awaji Well-being Week 2024", a multi-part event themed on well-being*, this autumn on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture.
AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Awaji Well-being Week 2024" is a series of events themed on "body, mind, and bonds" which aims to promote well-being, including "UNDOKAI WORLD CUP", a sports festival for people of all ages and genders; a forum and cooking competition which promotes a physically and mentally healthy "state of food"; a pitch contest which aims to create new industries of the field of well-being, and other events.
Through this event, Pasona Group has expressed a commitment to creating a society of true fulfillment, in which each and every individual that live in good health.
* "Well-being" refers to "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity" (as defined by the World Health Organization).
■ Overview
Event Name: Awaji Well-being Week 2024
Date: Late October to mid-November 2024
Location: Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture
Content: "Awaji Well-being Week 2024" is a series of events held on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, which is themed on "body, mind, and bonds" and aims to promote well-being.
URL: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/awaji_well-being_week/
Inquiries: Pasona Group Inc., Awaji Well-being Week Management Office
E-mail: info-aww@pasonagroup.co.jp
