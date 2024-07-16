St. Johnsbury Barracks / Update: Serious Injury Crash

UPDATE TO INCIDENT









STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE





MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH









CASE#: 24A4004591





RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery





STATION: St. Johnsbury





CONTACT#: 802-748-3111









DATE/TIME: June 15th 2024 0116 hours





STREET: Vermont Route 5





TOWN: Bradford





LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Charles Field Road





WEATHER: Clear





ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal









VEHICLE #1





OPERATOR: Jackson Metayer





AGE: 32





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont









VEHICLE YEAR: 2023





VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda





VEHICLE MODEL: CX 30





DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled





INJURIES: Serious Injury-Fatal





HOSPITAL: DHMC









SUMMARY OF CRASH:





Update:





The Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was recently notified that the operator involved in this crash, Jackson Metayer, has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. No further information is available at this time.









At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.









***Initial news release, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024***





On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT 5 in Bradford, near Charles Field Road. Initial reports advised a single vehicle was on fire after striking a telephone pole. An uninvolved motorist stopped on scene and used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle. Once on scene, Troopers, assisted by the Bradford Fire Department, and Upper Valley Ambulance, removed the operator, Jackson Metayer, from the vehicle. Metayer was immediately transported to be treated for his injuries.





Troopers remained on scene to evaluate and document the crash site. Initial investigation revealed Metayer was travelling northbound on Route 5 when he suddenly swerved, crossed the center line, and ultimately went off the road striking a fire hydrant and telephone pole.



