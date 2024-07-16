Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Update: Serious Injury Crash

 STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


CASE#: 24A4004591                  


RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery


STATION: St. Johnsbury


CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


 


DATE/TIME: June 15th 2024 0116 hours


STREET: Vermont Route 5


TOWN: Bradford


LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Charles Field Road


WEATHER:        Clear


ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal


 


OPERATOR: Jackson Metayer


AGE:      32


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont


 


VEHICLE YEAR: 2023


VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda


VEHICLE MODEL: CX 30


DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled


INJURIES: Serious Injury-Fatal


HOSPITAL: DHMC


 


The Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was recently notified that the operator involved in this crash, Jackson Metayer, has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. No further information is available at this time. 


 


At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.


 


***Initial news release, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024***


      On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT 5 in Bradford, near Charles Field Road. Initial reports advised a single vehicle was on fire after striking a telephone pole. An uninvolved motorist stopped on scene and used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle. Once on scene, Troopers, assisted by the Bradford Fire Department, and Upper Valley Ambulance, removed the operator, Jackson Metayer, from the vehicle. Metayer was immediately transported to be treated for his injuries.


      Troopers remained on scene to evaluate and document the crash site. Initial investigation revealed Metayer was travelling northbound on Route 5 when he suddenly swerved, crossed the center line, and ultimately went off the road striking a fire hydrant and telephone pole.


