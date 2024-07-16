St. Johnsbury Barracks / Update: Serious Injury Crash
CASE#: 24A4004591
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: June 15th 2024 0116 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 5
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Charles Field Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jackson Metayer
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: CX 30
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious Injury-Fatal
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Update:
The Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was recently notified that the operator involved in this crash, Jackson Metayer, has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. No further information is available at this time.
At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
***Initial news release, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024***
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT 5 in Bradford, near Charles Field Road. Initial reports advised a single vehicle was on fire after striking a telephone pole. An uninvolved motorist stopped on scene and used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle. Once on scene, Troopers, assisted by the Bradford Fire Department, and Upper Valley Ambulance, removed the operator, Jackson Metayer, from the vehicle. Metayer was immediately transported to be treated for his injuries.
Troopers remained on scene to evaluate and document the crash site. Initial investigation revealed Metayer was travelling northbound on Route 5 when he suddenly swerved, crossed the center line, and ultimately went off the road striking a fire hydrant and telephone pole.