Registration opens for the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Energy (WVOE) announced today that registration is now open for the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit on October 29-30 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The Summit brings together industry leaders, policymakers, educators and stakeholders to deliberate and explore groundbreaking solutions to advance energy resources and efficiency in West Virginia.

“The annual Energy Summit is not only about generating power in West Virginia,” says Nicholas Preservati, director of the Office of Energy. “It’s also about generating ideas, fostering partnerships and forging a path toward a brighter future.”

The event will feature two days of expert presentations and professional collaboration that will shape the trajectory of energy production in the state, laying the groundwork for West Virginia to become and remain a national energy leader.

For more details or to register, visit the Energy Summit page on the West Virginia Office of Energy’s website.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit. Please RSVP to Chelsea Morrison at chelsea.t.morrison@wv.gov.

About the West Virginia Office of Energy

The West Virginia Office of Energy is responsible for the formulation and implementation of fossil, renewable and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy resource development opportunities and provide energy services to businesses, communities and homeowners in West Virginia.