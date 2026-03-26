Global Eye Care Leader Expands in West Virginia with $81 Million Investment and 75 New Jobs

A global leader in eye care is expanding its presence in West Virginia, reinforcing the state’s growing role in advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

Alcon has announced an $81 million investment in its Cabell County operations, a project expected to create 75 new high-paying jobs and further strengthen the company’s long-standing footprint in the state. The expansion will enhance production capacity for precision-engineered ophthalmic products used in vision correction procedures worldwide.

The Cabell County facility plays a critical role in Alcon’s global manufacturing network, producing intraocular lenses and delivery systems that are distributed to patients and providers around the world. The company currently employs hundreds of West Virginians and continues to invest in its workforce and operations as demand for advanced eye care technologies grows.

The announcement adds to continued economic momentum across West Virginia. Since October, the Morrisey Administration has secured more than $12 billion in combined public and private investment in West Virginia, fueling job creation, strengthening energy infrastructure, and positioning the state for long-term growth in manufacturing, data centers and advanced industries.

This investment further reinforces West Virginia’s ability to support global manufacturers with a skilled workforce, reliable infrastructure, and a business environment built for long-term growth.

Read the full announcement from the Governor’s Office regarding Alcon’s expansion in West Virginia here:

https://governor.wv.gov/

Watch the press conference here: