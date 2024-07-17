Progressive Medical, Inc. and EdgeX Join Forces to Deliver Real Time Environmental Monitoring for Infusion Pharmacies
Sense8 wire-free technology monitors and records temperature, humidity and pressure differentials to ensure regulatory compliance for pharmacy cleanrooms.
Progressive Medical, Inc., a leading national distributor of specialty medical products, is proud to partner with EdgeX to introduce its EdgeX Network to healthcare providers to help meet a diverse range of needs.
EdgeX's expertise in real-time asset tracking and environmental monitoring aligns seamlessly with Progressive Medical's commitment to delivering high-quality medical devices to healthcare facilities nationwide. Together, they aim to provide healthcare providers with the solutions needed to deliver optimal patient outcomes and improved operational efficiency.
EdgeX’s Sense8 wire-free technology monitors and records temperature, humidity and pressure differentials to ensure regulatory compliance for operating rooms and pharmacy cleanrooms.
"We are delighted to announce our partnership with EdgeX. Their proprietary network is poised to be a real game-changer for pharmacies and surgical suites. Partnered with PMI's 38 years of experience in the U.S. surgical and infusions market, I’m confident we can deliver higher value for the healthcare industry," said Tony Allen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PMI.
EdgeX offers the only wire-free Real Time Location System (RTLS) network where all data is uploaded in a secure fashion through a private, wire-free cellular backhaul with minimal hospital IT resources required. With simple peel-and-stick tracking tags and anchor nodes, the EdgeX Network can be easily installed within hours with no cabling or wiring needed.
“We are excited to be partnered with one of the best distributors in the business. PMI continually showcases the highest quality specialty medical products, and we’re honored to be the first sensor network solution they are representing,” said Tim Gibbons, CEO of EdgeX.
