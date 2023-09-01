Progressive Medical, Inc and Asset Medical Join Forces to Deliver Innovative Infusion Therapy & Improve Patient Outcomes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Medical, Inc., a leading national distributor of specialty medical products, is proud to partner with Asset Medical to bring infusion therapy products in a variety of options with innovative features to help meet a diverse range of clinical applications and infusion therapy needs. Asset Medical's expertise in developing advanced healthcare technologies aligns seamlessly with Progressive Medical's commitment to delivering high-quality medical devices to healthcare facilities nationwide. Together, they aim to provide healthcare providers with the solutions needed to deliver optimal patient outcomes.
"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Asset Medical. Asset Medical's innovative products have received worldwide recognition for high quality and performance. This, partnered with PMI's over 35 years in the U.S. infusion market, PMI and Asset aim to improve patient outcomes." said Tony Allen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
About Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI)
Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, and national distribution supply company. As a market leader, we provide a highly motivated, clinically trained sales team, an experienced clinical services team with specialized professional experience, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team. Our corporate offices are strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution center to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products.
About Asset Medical
Asset Medical specializes in Sterile Infusion Therapy Devices containing needle-free IV connectors, Extension Lines, IV Filters, IV Set Accessories, and Disinfecting Caps. Asset Medical’s innovative products have received worldwide recognition for high quality and performance. With the principles of innovative design and the highest possible quality, along with an extensive network of distributors, Asset Medical strives to serve its clients globally. Today, thousands of healthcare professionals in more than 40 countries use Asset Medical products.
