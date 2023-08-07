Progressive Medical, Inc’s PMI SURGLINE® Portfolio Awarded Addition to National Agreement with Premier Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- PMI is pleased to announce that PMI LAPSYSTEM™ has been added group purchasing agreement PP-OR-1937 for the Endomechanical category of products with Premier Inc.
Progressive Medical Inc. (PMI), with over 35 years as a leader in providing specialty medical products worldwide, is pleased to announce PMI LAPSYSTEM™ has been added to the group purchasing organization agreement for Endomechanical category of products with Premier, Inc. Effective July 10, 2023, this agreement will allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of the special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for PMI SURGLINE®, a portfolio of surgical access, intraoperative, and closure devices. PMI SURGLINE® offers Premier members items such as Insufflation Needles, Monopolar Electrodes & Grounding Pads, Cholangiogram Catheters & Introducers, Endoscopic Kittner Dissector, Trocar Site Fascia Enlargement Instrument, and Trocar Site Closure Guides & Graspers under the brand names PMI ELECTRODETIPS, PMI CHOLANGIOCATH, PMI INSUFFLATIONNEEDLE, PMI LAPKITTNER, PMI EXTRACTOR-EZ®, LAPRO-SHARK™, PMI SUTUREGRASPER and now, PMI LAPSYSTEM™.
Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About PMI
Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, distribution, and global supply company. Our corporate offices are strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution center to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products. As a market leader, we provide a highly motivated, clinically trained sales team, an experienced clinical services team with specialized professional experience, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team. Progressive Medical, Inc. offers our manufacturing partners a turnkey sale, marketing, contracting, and distribution partner. As a global medical device supplier, we are supported by a strategically focused clinical customer support team and management group committed to satisfying the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare provider partners worldwide.
