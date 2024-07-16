Concierge Auctions: US$33 Million Beachfront Estate on Maui’s Coveted Southwest Coastline to Auction

4610 Makena Road, Wailea-Makena, Hawaii Rare beachfront trophy estate on Maui’s southwest coastline A private tropical haven with two gated entrances and private access Seamless indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces with panoramic ocean views Four meticulously designed buildings with a combined seven bedrooms

Located in Wailea-Makena, the exclusive estate is listed by Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A breathtaking beachfront estate in Wailea-Makena, Maui, Hawaii, is set to hit the auction block next month via Concierge Auctions. The estate, standing as a testament to refined coastal living and architectural brilliance, is listed at US$33 million and will be presented in cooperation with Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI. It is currently for sale by Tina Moss and Edward White as Trustees of the Jerome S. Moss Living Trust. The late Jerry Moss was the co-founder of A&M Records. This property is expected to garner starting bids between US$15 million and US$20 million. Bidding will open on 1 August and close on 15 August via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Po’olenalena Beach in Wailea-Makena, 4610 Makena Road is a rare coastal gem spanning two oceanfront parcels, encompassing 1.43 acres of a verdant tropical haven. The estate boasts a staggering 148 feet of beachfront, elevated above shimmering white sands. Four impeccably designed buildings offer a combined 6,352 square feet of luxurious living space, featuring seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two elegant half bathrooms.

The primary residence welcomes visitors with an open, airy layout, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, a spacious living room with panoramic windows, as well as an expansive lanai. Exquisite wood and stone details throughout all four buildings create an authentic Hawaii-style atmosphere. Architecturally, the estate’s design beautifully merges modernity with classic tropical elements, highlighted by seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, providing the perfect retreat to take in gentle ocean breezes and spectacular sunsets. Additional features include three guest houses, an above-ground pool, and two private gated entrances ensuring privacy and tranquility.

"This pristine beachfront estate is a true architectural marvel, capturing the best of Hawaii’s oceanside aesthetics in one of the most desirable areas in the world,” stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "We’re looking forward to leveraging our unmatched network of well-qualified buyers to find its next fortunate owner.”

“Buying opportunities in Maui are rare—all the more so for properties of this extraordinary caliber and scale,” said Callahan. “This expansive, architecturally stunning estate represents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to access not only a tropical retreat but a lifestyle that few are able to obtain.”

“Jerry and I saw our home as an oasis of tranquility amidst our busy lives—a place with the same exceptional design that could be found in the artwork he loved to collect,” said Tina Moss. “Though our family is moving on to our next chapter, I will always treasure the memories we built here, and I know that whoever resides here next will experience the same comforts and adventures that we were privileged to enjoy ourselves.”

Situated on Maui’s southwest shore, Wailea-Makena offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and recreational opportunities, complete with six miles of stunning white sand beaches. Residents can enjoy water sports, lounge on the beach with clear views of west Maui, Molokini, Kahoʻolawe, and Lānaʻi, or explore the nearby Kalama Beach Park, which features nearly 40 acres of oceanfront beach, sports courts, and playgrounds. Additional attractions include Wailea Beach Resort, the Maui Ocean Center aquarium, and numerous nearby beaches such as Kalepolepo, Waipuʻilani, and the three beaches of Kamaʻole.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

4610 Makena Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

