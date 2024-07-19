UMI Stone Partners With Vicostone Quartz to Become Exclusive Supplier Along East Coast From South Carolina to Maine
Designers, showrooms and fabricators to benefit from large selection and deep inventory of high-quality quartz from single dependable supplier.
Our partnership with Vicostone is a great opportunity for East Coast designers and fabricators to secure a reliable source for premium quartz from all of our eleven locations offering this brand.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMI Stone, a leading stone slab distribution company that supplies globally sourced surfaces for residential kitchen and bath and commercial applications, has announced it is now the exclusive supplier of Vicostone premium engineered quartz on the East Coast from South Carolina to Maine. Vicostone is a leading global manufacturer of quartz products known for its innovation and application of new technologies to create beautiful, natural-looking, and exceptionally durable quartz surfaces. Through the partnership, UMI Stone customers now have a single source for a broad selection of quartz, and Vicostone customers on the East Coast have one dependable supplier for their preferred quartz brand.
— Donnie DiNorcia, president and founder of UMI Stone
Exclusive Partnership Delivers Bevy of Benefits
Over the last two decades, UMI Stone has become a premier distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain, and sinks. Dedicated to efficiency, precision, and business innovation, UMI Stone has built a reputation for operational excellence, and its partnership with Vicostone ensures that fabricators, showrooms, and designers experience the best from both, including:
• More Designs and More in Stock: UMI Stone will stock a selection of 96 of Vicostone’s most innovative and desired quartz designs in the industry. The selection includes classic marble and stone looks as well as choices in bolder colors and more options at more affordable price points.
• Convenient Sampling: A robust in-house sampling program will make samples consistently available and easy to order, and a new large display tower will feature 74 designs in 6-inch by 12-inch or 12-inch by 12-inch samples for more accurate representation.
• Versatile Sizing: All Vicostone designs will be available in 65-inch by 130-inch jumbo slabs and half slabs in standard 3 cm thickness. Many will also be available in a versatile 2 cm thickness. These options accommodate a wide range of projects with minimal seaming and waste. A cut-to-size program will also be available for larger commercial projects like multifamily housing and hospitality.
• Safety and Sustainability: Vicostone quartz is NSF certified for use in laboratories, healthcare facilities, and food preparation environments, and it meets ASTM standards for microbial resistance. Vicostone is a member of the USGBC, and its products are GREENGUARD Gold certified for stringent indoor air emissions standards. As part of the Declare Product database, Vicostone quartz is verified to contain absolutely no materials on the Living Building Challenge Red List.
• Exceptional Customer Service: UMI Stone’s proprietary inventory management and integrated customer relationship management systems ensure a seamless experience focused on the highest levels of service from sampling to delivery.
"Our partnership with Vicostone is a great opportunity for East Coast designers and fabricators to secure a reliable source for premium quartz,” said Donnie DiNorcia, president and founder of UMI Stone. “All of our eleven locations in the Vicostone territory will offer a large selection and deep inventory, so when a designer sees a quartz style they like, they’ll know they can get it quickly and without any hassles."
Where to Find Vicostone on the East Coast
Vicostone quartz is exclusively available from European Granite & Marble and Marva Marble (rebranding to UMI Stone summer 2024) locations along the East Coast in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, as well as UMI’s Greenville, South Carolina location.
To explore the Vicostone quartz collection exclusively distributed by UMI Stone in its East Coast territory, visit umistone.com/products/quartz/vicostone-quartz/
About UMI Stone
For over two decades, UMI Stone has been a leading source of the finest stone surfaces from around the globe and a premier distributor of a curated selection of natural stone, quartz, porcelain, specialty slabs, and sinks in the Southeastern United States. To learn more about UMI Stone, visit https://umistone.com/.
About Vicostone
Vicostone is a leading manufacturer of premium engineered quartz surfaces used in residential and commercial applications, including countertops, vanities, wall treatments, and flooring. Vicostone quartz is known for its large selection of colors and distinctive designs, as well as for easy maintenance, durability, and performance. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam.
