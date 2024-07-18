BLUETAIL ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE PRODUCT PLANS AMIDST UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH
The company recently received a new round of funding, and is poised to take its platform to the next level.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform, announced today that it’s seen continued substantial growth in the past few quarters, helping to quickly catapult the business in a brand new category (or vertical). This has allowed Bluetail to carve out its own unique space to accelerate the adoption of full digital maintenance systems.
The company has seen well over a 1400% increase in records from 2023 to today, and now houses well over 9M records. Along with a 185% increase in aircraft within the platform, Bluetail plans to continue its trajectory — aiming towards a nextgen platform to rule a brand new vertical, the “Maintenance Information Management” category.
“Since we started Bluetail over five years ago, we’ve always listened to our customers to create a product that was truly built by aviation experts, for aviation experts,” said Stuart Illian, Chief Aviation Officer at Bluetail. “Our platform has collected millions of records and data points, allowing us to deliver solutions that meet our customers’ needs. With this round of funding from AZ-VC, we’re going to be able to double down on that promise, positioning us to be the first company that could shift business aviation to 100% digital moving forward.”
Bluetail has been working with partners and customers to level-up the platform even more, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to expand focus and include additional automation and record routing opportunities. These updates are geared to change aviation record management as maintenance teams know it today — making the process of managing, organizing, and creating records faster and easier than ever before.
You can learn more about the Maintenance Information Management category by viewing the full whitepaper here.
About Bluetail
Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform in the maintenance information management space. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero
