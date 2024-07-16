Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Launches 'Celebrate' to Capture Days of Love and Romance
Aiming to tap into the $1.5B West Coast bridal industry, Folio.YVR promises luxury-level spotlights for couples.
Capturing the essence of love and luxury, our new 'Celebrate' section sets the stage for grandeur and romance.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to the already robust coverage of all things luxury on Canada's West Coast, Folio.YVR has launched 'Celebrate' to spotlight the province's $1.5B booming bridal industry. Rebounding post-pandemic, weddings are getting pricier and more elaborate, many involving multi-day events and destinations.
— Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC
"Capturing the essence of love and luxury, our new 'Celebrate' section sets the stage for grandeur and romance. From the opulence of elaborate proposals to the charm of engagement parties and weddings, and the timeless beauty of vow renewals, I wish to invite couples to share their most cherished moments with our audience," shares Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher. "In this issue, be inspired by Niko Keshtkar & Sam Golestanian's extraordinary journey, from a breathtaking proposal in Dubai to an enchanting all-white engagement party at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver and the breathtaking moments in between."
Issue #26 shines with a lead business spotlight on David Wong, co-founder of Oration Global, and a deep dive into the world of culture hacker Kris Krug. These stories are joined by Taiwanese sculptor Wu Ching Ru, the 'Women of Fazioli' (Chloe Flower, Rachel Naomi Kudo, Hedy Chan, Celine Paolini), the latest novelty collections by Longines and Vacheron Constantin, and a luxury EV—the Audi e-Tron.
The Travel section explores BC's Okanagan district with a visit to Phantom Creek Winery, Spirit Ridge Resort, and The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry Restaurant.
What Makes Folio.YVR Unique?
Siwak is proud to provide the world with the only elevated luxury publication that dedicates at least 80% of the content to BC-based stories. This dedication showcases the unique blend of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and luxury lifestyle that makes Vancouver repeatedly make the annual 'best place to live' and 'highest cost of living' lists. This dedication is a testament to Siwak's commitment to promoting and celebrating the local luxury scene.
All issues contain image-heavy stories in a hybrid format that capitalizes on offering the print experience through a flippable format on issuu.com—the same platform that international magazines like Ocean Drive, Robb Report, and Forbes Small Report favour. Additionally, the magazine contains no advertising and is available on the issuu platform with free downloads.
Siwak pushed into 2024 with an expanded presence in the city and continues to present the world with an even larger perspective on Canada's third largest city, after Toronto and Montreal. With a curated database of over 35,000 persons and an affiliate distribution program of over 50,000, this advertising-free magazine of curated sponsored content garners support from the city's upper echelons of business, hospitality, finance, philanthropy, and entertainment.
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and includes a publishing portfolio of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and EcoLuxLifestyle.co. Each title is available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print) and comprises curated, sponsored, custom, and editorial content.
