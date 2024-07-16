Anawalt Lumber's Tomato Tasting Sees Record Attendance
Sun Gold tomatoes were rated the top choice among 21 varieties at the annual tomato tasting event.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anawalt Lumber hosted its annual tomato tasting at its flagship store, located at the intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Boulevards. The event, held on July 13, attracted over 150 visitors eager to sample 21 tomato varieties.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Host: Gardening and tomato growing expert Steve List
Sponsor: Kellogg Gardens, provider of soil and supplies for Steve List's tomato plants
TOP-RATED TOMATOES
The top-rated tomatoes, based on attendee scores, were:
1. Sun Gold
2. Lemon Boy
3. Reika
4. Momotaro Gold
5. Anthony's Passionate Heart
6. Berkeley Tie-Dye
7. Big Rainbow
8. Carmello
9. Hawaiian Pineapple
10. Momotaro Red
ABOUT THE WINNING TOMATO
Sun Gold tomatoes are a cherry variety with high sugar content and tropical fruit-like overtones. They have thin skin and a juicy texture, and they burst with flavor upon each bite.
Sun Gold tomatoes are most commonly used in salads, as snacks, or as garnishes in a variety of dishes. Their unmistakable sweetness enhances the flavor profile of salsas, bruschettas, and light pasta dishes.
ABOUT THE EVENT
This year's event featured an exceptionally diverse assortment of tomatoes, from the sweet and tangy Sun Gold to the robust Berkeley Tie-Dye, available for tasting.
Steve List, a prominent local gardener, engaged with attendees, shared insights into his tomato-growing process and offered personalized gardening advice.
Anawalt and Kellogg thank everyone who attended this year's tomato tasting and contributed to its success.
ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER & HARDWARE
Founded in 1923 as a family-run lumber and hardware business, Anawalt has grown into five large retail stores selling home improvement, construction, and garden center supplies. Each store carries a slightly different inventory tailored to the community it serves.
Stores in West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Highland, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades are open Monday through Sunday. For store hours and product information, please visit anawaltlumber.com or call (310) 478-0324.
For tips and special offers, follow Anawalt on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for Anawalt Rewards.
ABOUT KELLOGG'S GARDEN PRODUCTS
Kellogg's is a trusted name in the gardening industry, renowned for its commitment to producing high-quality, eco-friendly gardening solutions. Established in 1925, the company has consistently developed innovative soil amendments, fertilizers, and mulches to foster healthy organic gardens.
Kellogg's organic products are OMRI-listed, reflecting their adherence to stringent organic standards. The company actively promotes responsible gardening practices that contribute to soil health and biodiversity.
Jay Griffin
Culture Cube Marketing
+1 626-784-6678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram