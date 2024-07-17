Integral BioSystems has Received USPTO Notification of Trademark Approval for OcuHeal™ Platform Delivery System
The OcuHeal™ pharmaceutical formulation development platform allows the use of smaller quantities of poorly-soluble drug substance than formerly required
The OcuHeal™ drug development platform will improve the performance of many poorly soluble drug substances”BEDFORD, MA, US, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A substantial number of ophthalmic drug products for disorders of the ocular surface are hydrophobic, or sparingly soluble in water, and formulated as suspensions. This results in less than 5% of each eye-drop actually being absorbed by the target tissue and rarely permeating into deeper tissues prior to rapid “wash-out” via lacrimal drainage. The globally patented OcuHeal™ nanostructured emulsions are formulated into mucosa-penetrating, tissue absorbed liquid-crystalline nanoparticles, melting at body temperature to release dissolved drug at the requisite tissue sites, enabling transport allowing much less drug to be administered for equivalent or better therapeutic effect.
— Dr. Shikha Barman
Subsidiary Symphony Therapeutics LLC and parent company Integral BioSystems LLC, operating from the offices and labs of Integral BioSystems at 23 Crosby Drive (Suite 100A), Bedford, MA are developing a pipeline of products focused on ocular disorders, the first being OcuHeal-UV400+. OcuHeal-UV400+ is a UV-protective, anti-oxidant eye-drop product that is rapidly absorbed into the eye and utilizes the scleral pathway to reach deeper ocular tissues such as the RPE-choroid and the optic nerve. These critical tissues can degenerate rapidly due to absorption of UV-A and UV-B. OcuHeal-UV400+ contains an anti-oxidant that protects tissues from UV damage, by quenching reactive oxygen species. The product has been fully developed, and has undergone critical CMC assessment, although investment from a partner will be needed to proceed to manufacturing and safety assessments in humans. OcuHeal-UV400+ is being assessed for other ocular surface disorders, as part of a rapid growth product pipeline. OcuHeal-UV400+ is also being considered in the animal eye health industry.
The trademark approval notification for OcuHeal allows focused branding for all products utilizing the globally patented technology. The OcuHeal technology has been patented in 14 global jurisdictions, including markets where inflammation-caused ocular disorders such as dry eye, photokeratitis, pterygium and retinal degeneration due to UV exposure are common. The patented platform delivery system is also ideal for other routes such as intranasal and dermal. Integral announces an out-licensing opportunity for non-ocular therapies.
