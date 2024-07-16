Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at approximately 10:51 p.m., the victim was in the 900 block of Randolph Street, Northwest. The suspect approached the victim and used force to take property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim refused medical treatment.

On Monday, July 15, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 45-year-old Angelo Long, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

