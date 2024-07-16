Federal Grant to Build 1,400 Homes in Syracuse

Governor Hochul today celebrated the $50 million federal award to the Syracuse Housing Authority through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) $325 million in Choice Neighborhoods grants. This funding will be used to advance the New 15th Ward/East Adams Transformation Plan, a 12-phase project aimed at revitalizing a historic Syracuse neighborhood and redeveloping Pioneer Homes – the first public housing community in the State of New York – McKinney Manor, and various vacant parcels. The administration has worked tirelessly with Syracuse and partners to secure this highly competitive national grant. This project is a critical and complementary component of the state’s Interstate 81 Viaduct removal project.

“This $50 million grant will support up to 1,400 new homes and help us continue to power Syracuse’s comeback,” Governor Hochul said. “With the arrival of Micron, the revitalization of I-81, and record investments in workforce and education, this investment builds on the work our state is doing to meet growing demand for housing and transform the City of Syracuse. I thank the Biden administration, Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for helping to advance our vision for the future of Central New York.”

The $50 million federal Choice Neighborhood Grant will support the Syracuse Housing Authority’s plan to replace more than 600 severely distressed public and assisted housing with high-quality mixed-income housing. By redeveloping the 118-square acre, 27-block East Adams Street Neighborhood, the project aims to improve outcomes of households living in the area by creating a “cradle-to-college” educational pipeline that will provide early childhood education slots for all children ages 0-4 and expand programs that increase graduation rates, as well as college and career readiness. Additionally, the Housing Authority’s plan calls for new health, wellness and recreational programs and facilities for the community as well as support for economic development initiatives and inclusive economic opportunities. The funding will also be used for infrastructure improvements that include the removal of the superblocks, creation of new streets to allow for connection to the street grid, improved streetscapes and pedestrian walkways, and a neighborhood greenway connecting Wilson and Roesler parks.

The federal award is a part of a $325 million investment through HUD’s Choice Neighborhood grants to build new affordable homes, spur economic development, and revitalize neighborhoods in communities across the country. The awards will build over 6,500 units of new housing, support small businesses, build childcare centers and new parks, and will be used to leverage more than $2.65 billion in additional public and private investments in these neighborhoods.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The $50 million federal grant announced today will continue Syracuse’s upward trajectory and build on Governor Hochul's commitment to increasing housing supply and making housing more affordable. With this investment, the Syracuse Housing Authority can revitalize distressed properties that serve a critical need for housing in the city. This Choice Neighborhoods grant paves the way for 1,400 new homes, revitalizes a historic city neighborhood, and lifts up families by providing tremendous opportunities to live, learn, and thrive in the place they call home. Congratulations to the city of Syracuse and thank you to our federal partners for making this day possible.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

This federal funding builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing New York’s housing crisis to make the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through incentives to build housing statewide, tools to help New York City build more housing, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state land, and $600 million in capital improvements to support housing statewide. The Governor also secured funding for a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to build and preserve 100,000 units of affordable housing as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget.