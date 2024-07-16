Submit Release
ICYMI: Conor O'Callaghan Speaks To KJZZ On 76th Anniversary of Native Right To Vote

The Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors Endorsement

On the 76th anniversary of the Native right to vote in AZ, O'Callaghan discusses issues facing tribes in AZ-01.

I was honored to discuss the issues facing our local tribes on KJZZ. I’ll be a partner for AZ’s tribes in DC!”
— Conor O'Callaghan
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conor O'Callaghan, candidate for Congress in AZ-01, is the only candidate in the crowded primary to have an endorsement from a tribal organization, the Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors. Yesterday, on the 76th anniversary of the Native right to vote in AZ, O'Callaghan was honored to discuss the endorsement and issues facing local tribes on KJZZ Radio. Native Americans make a at least 14,000 residents within the District that O'Callaghan seeks to represent.

Asked about his endorsement on KJZZ, O'Callaghan stated, "Their endorsement means the world to me," he went on to describe some of the main issues facing the constituency, "It's water for sure, it's the economy, you know, it's schools, and those are the issues that matter to the tribes. They are also the issues that matter to me and frankly, matter to everybody within CD-1."

O'Callaghan posted on social media that he would be a partner for the tribal communities of his district when elected.

On July 15th, 1948, Native American suffrage was passed with the Arizona Supreme Court overturning the case of Porter v. Hall. This finally gave the Native American population in Arizona the right to vote.

