Unprecedented Endorsement: Stand Indivisible Backs Conor O'Callaghan For Congress
The Stand Indivisible AZ Leadership Team is announcing our support for Conor O'Callahan for the US House of Representatives for AZ District 01.
The Stand Indivisible AZ Leadership Team is announcing their support for Conor O'Callahan for the US House of Representatives for AZ District 01. In a statement, the widely respected group shared why backing Conor O'Callaghan presents the best chance for defeating David Schweikert in District 01:
Stand Indivisible AZ's mission has always been to promote and preserve a strong, fair democracy. Now, our democracy is under attack at every level of government. As we all exercise our fundamental right to vote, our decision on which candidate to support in every race is more important than ever.
As an organization deeply embedded in the fabric of our community, we have long been a beacon for inquiries related to political candidates and issues. Traditionally, we have maintained a stance of neutrality until the culmination of the primary elections. However, this year presents an unprecedented scenario, with six candidates stepping forward to challenge David Schweikert for his seat.
Recent polling data underscores the tight nature of this race, revealing that a significant portion of our district's electorate, 35% to be exact, remains undecided. Given the critical importance of this election and our shared goal of ushering in change, we find ourselves compelled to speak loudly in these pivotal moments.
After a special meeting of the Leadership Team, Stand Indivisible AZ announces its support for Conor O'Callaghan for the US House of Representatives for AZ District 01 and recommends others support his candidacy as well. We feel Mr. O'Callaghan:
• Aligns with our core values
• Will fight to protect democracy and our rights
• Will be effective in representing all constituents in AZ-01 in Congress and,
• Will beat David Schweikert in November
This was a challenging decision. We appreciate and respect all those who are running. However, the leadership team has agreed that supporting and recommending Conor O'Callaghan is the best way to beat David Schweikert and protect our democracy.
Upon learning of the endorsement, O'Callaghan said, "I am honored to have the support of this amazing organization. This is the true grassroots. Volunteers are the lifeblood of our democracy. Thank you so much! Let’s win this!"
Early voting has already begun for the July 30th primary.
O'Callaghan For Congress