Independent Polling Shows O'Callaghan Leading The Primary Field
A new poll shows Conor O'Callaghan leading in the crowded Democratic primary race for AZ-01.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conor O’Callaghan has emerged as the Democratic front-runner vying to challenge Rep. David Schweikert in a crowded AZ-01 primary. A poll commissioned by RGM Research shows O'Callaghan with a 2-point lead in the 6-way race. The poll was released yesterday, a week before ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the district.
Following the poll, O'Callaghan said, "I'm humbled by the latest independent poll for AZ-01. It’s a testament to our amazing team, grassroots activism, and the broad coalition we are building. But we’re not taking anything for granted - we’re going to run through the tape in this primary."
2024 AZ01 Democratic Primary Polling Results:
O'Callaghan 17%
Shah 15%
Galán-Woods 12%
Cherny 12%
Horne 11%
Undecided 25%
U.S. Term Limits survey conducted Jun. 10-19, 2024 by RMG Research Group.
406 Likely Democratic Primary Voters in AZ01 participated in the survey. The survey of 406 Likely Democratic Primary Voters in AZ01 was conducted for USTL on June 10-19. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by gender, age, and race. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 4.9 percentage points.
