News Release - Fire Investigation - Underhill

CASE#: 24A2005024

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 15, 2024 – Time of Call: 6:43 p.m.

LOCATION: 14 Park Street Underhill, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

Property Owner: Peter Geise

Age: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: Donald Fuller

Age: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: Kenneth Edwards

Age: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: Olivia White

Age: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Monday July 15, 2024, at 6:43 p.m. the Underhill/Jericho fire department was dispatched to 14 Park Street in Underhill for a reported structure fire. Responding fire crews found fire coming from the first-floor windows on the east and south sides of the building. Fires crews were able to suppress the fire which limited fire damage to the first-floor apartment. The adjacent apartments sustained smoke damage. There were no injuries reported during the fire or during suppression activities.

As part of Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Martel’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members from the FEIU responded to the fire scene on Tuesday July 16, 2024, and conducted the fire scene examination. The origin of the fire was in the bedroom of a first floor apartment in the southwest corner of the building. The fire was caused when an occupant inadvertently knocked over a candle. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

All of the tenants have been temporarily displaced as a result of the fire. Those affected are being assisted by the Red Cross, family, and friends. Damage to the building is estimated to be $ 125,000.00.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant – VT State Police

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

3294 St George Road Williston, VT

Office – (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI