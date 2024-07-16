Lottery Generates More than $125 Million in Total Transfer to the State

June transfer of $9.1 million marks end of Fiscal Year 2024

JACKSON, MISS – Capping off a year that included back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots, new draw games with more drawings and added features and the first winner of a $1 million scratch-off ticket, the Mississippi Lottery made its final monthly transfer to the state for Fiscal Year 2024 for $9,102,945.07, generating $125,102,374.83 in funding for Mississippi in FY24 ending on June 30.

Having reached the $80 million required for roads and bridges in February, the Education Enhancement Fund has received a total of $45,102,374.83 for FY24. The fund pays for numerous education expenses, including early learning collaboratives, the Teacher Supply Fund and upgrading the Mississippi Student Information System.

“It was another banner year for the Mississippi Lottery in sales and return to the State,” said President Jeff Hewitt. “We appreciate all the hard work from our retailers and support from our players. As we approach our fifth anniversary, we are excited about the prospects for the new fiscal year.”

Since the first day of sales Nov. 25, 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has transferred a total of $578,782,663.72 to the state, including $390,703,360.48 to the State Highway Fund and $188,079,303.24

to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The product line-up powering sales in FY24 were:

38 scratch-off games, including Mississippi’s first scratch-off featuring $1 million top prizes, the $20 “Jackson, ” the first $5 extended play Bingo “ Blackout Bingo ” and the $5 “ Lucky Dog” scratch-off featuring photos of eight players’ pups voted on by players.

” the first $5 extended play Bingo “ ” and the $5 “ scratch-off featuring photos of eight players’ pups voted on by players. A new $1 Double Play ® feature added to Powerball ® where players can win up to $10 million with their chosen Powerball numbers

feature added to Powerball where players can win up to $10 million with their chosen Powerball numbers Mississippi Match 5 , the Mississippi Lottery’s own progressive jackpot game, moved to daily drawings.

, the Mississippi Lottery’s own progressive jackpot game, moved to daily drawings. The $1 Lotto America® draw-style game launched with jackpots starting at $2 million with a $1 EZ Match option offering a way to win up to $500 instantly.

Additionally, the Mississippi Lottery saw the Powerball and Mega Millions® jackpots exceed the billion-dollar mark five times.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

