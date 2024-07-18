PatchMaster Welcomes Jeremy Jones as New Franchise Owner in Rochester
Senior Business Executive Launches PatchMaster Franchise in Rochester, New York
PatchMaster is the ideal platform to fulfill my entrepreneurial aspirations. It aligns perfectly with my vision of delivering exceptional service and a higher standard for customer experience.”VISTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s premier drywall repair franchise, is excited to announce Jeremy Jones as its latest franchise owner, now serving the Southern Rochester Metropolitan Area. With a strong emphasis on customer service and quality craftsmanship, Jones is eager to assist homeowners, renters, and businesses with their drywall repair needs.
“PatchMaster is the ideal platform to fulfill my entrepreneurial aspirations. It aligns perfectly with my vision of delivering exceptional service and a higher standard for customer experience,” said Jones regarding his decision to join PatchMaster.
Jeremy Jones brings 25 years of experience in technology sales and sales leadership, having held various technical roles and executive positions, including Chief Commercial Officer. His extensive career and relentless focus on customer service has prepared him for success as the newest franchisee of one of the fastest-growing franchise brands in the United States.
The PatchMaster team is enthusiastic about its dual mission to foster local employment opportunities and provide essential services to the Rochester community. Jones’ franchise will extend its reach across Brighton, Pittsford, Fairport, Macedon, Farmington, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Riga, Chili, Churchville, Scottsville, Henrietta, Mendon, and other surrounding areas, ensuring residents have access to top-tier professional drywall repair services.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy Jones into the PatchMaster family as a franchise owner,” said PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara. “His commitment to customer satisfaction aligns with our core values of integrity and service. We have full confidence that Jeremy and his team will provide exceptional value to the Rochester South community by delivering unparalleled drywall repair services.”
For more information about PatchMaster Rochester South, visit rocs.patchmaster.com, or call 585.310.2243 to book your drywall repair today.
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
