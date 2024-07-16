Maryland State Police Responds To Fatal Plane Crash In Talbot County

July 16, 2024

(EASTON, MD) – Maryland State Police responded to a fatal plane crash that occurred this morning in Talbot County.

The identity of the deceased victim is pending next of kin notification. The victim was recovered from the water and transported to the shore where EMS personnel declared the victim deceased at the scene. The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

At 9:38 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the 6800 block of Travelers Rest Circle in Easton, Maryland for a report of a small plane crash. Witnesses called 9-1-1 after observing the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a twin-engine Cessna took off shortly before 9:00 a.m. today from Tipton Airport at Fort Meade before crashing into the Tred Avon River. Police believe he was headed towards Easton Airport when the crash occurred.

Divers from Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the scene and recovered the victim. Divers were assisted by the Natural Resources Police Underwater Operations Team and other marine assets from Queen Anne’s, Dorchester and Talbot counties.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Talbot County Fire/EMS crews responded to the scene with Maryland State Police. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have also been notified.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence. Maryland State Troopers from the Underwater Recovery Team and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division also responded to assist in the continuing investigation.

