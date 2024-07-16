Submit Release
Government increases support to vulnerable and persecuted journalists

SWEDEN, July 16 - Reporters Shield was founded in 2022 and is an independent, non-profit organisation based in the United States. The organisation is funded through membership fees and donations.

The overall goal of the organisation is to build up a global programme in support of journalists in vulnerable circumstances. In this way, the organisation wants to ensure that journalists and media actors operating in repressive environments receive support in the form of legal expertise, trainings and the possibility of legal assistance in the event of baseless legal proceedings.

The Government has now decided upon a two-year grant, divided into SEK 2 million in 2024 and SEK 3 million in 2025. Other donors to Reporters Shield include the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

