Cultural exchange in Valencia students from USA discover The Way of the Holy Grail in Europe

1 Cultural exchange with students from the USA on The Way of the Holy Grail with Dr. Ana Mafé García NCSU Students with the Pilgrimage Credential to know The Way of the Holy Grail in Europe 3 Cultural exchange with students from the USA on The Way of the Holy Grail with Dr. Ana Mafé García Dr. Ana Mafé distributes the Pilgrimage Credential to publicize The Way of the Holy Grail in Europe 5 Cultural exchange with students from the USA on The Way of the Holy Grail with Dr. Ana Mafé García

NCSU Students Discover the Holy Grail's Way in Valencia

From the Way of the Holy Grail we unite synergies with universities to create exchanges of knowledge that promote the culture of Peace in Europe through heritage and history” — Dr Ana Mafé García

VALèNCIA, VALENCIA, ESPAñA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor María de El Puig Andrés Sebastiá, in collaboration with Dr. Ana Mafé García, president of the International Association The Way of the Holy Grail Cultural Itinerary in Europe, has organised an outstanding cultural exchange in the city of Valencia for students from North Carolina State University (NCSU) in the United States. This event aims to raise awareness of The Way of the Holy Grail and its international route, especially in Europe in a day of cultural exchange.

The master class was held at the University of Virginia in Valencia, Spain. During the event, professors Enrique Peláez Malagón and Samuel Sotillo were present and, together with the organisers, enriched the educational experience of the students.

The students, aged between 18 and 24, are in Spain to receive Spanish classes and learn about Spanish culture and traditions. This academic programme is recognised by their home universities as an integral part of their curriculum. During their stay, students live with local families, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in Spanish life and customs.

Throughout the week, students attend classes at the school, while weekends are dedicated to excursions to various Spanish cities, including Barcelona, Granada and Madrid. This approach not only enriches their linguistic knowledge, but also gives them an in-depth understanding of the cultural richness of Spain.

This cultural exchange has been a unique opportunity for NCSU students to explore and understand the historical and cultural significance of The Way of the Holy Grail, thus strengthening the academic and cultural ties between the United States and Spain.

It is part of the strategy of actions that the International Association The Way of the Holy Grail Cultural Itinerary has been developing together with prominent members of the International Scientific Commission for Holy Grail Studies to promote cultural exchange among the young people who come to Valencia from different countries around the world through master classes and the awarding of the Pilgrimage Credential. In this way, those present are encouraged to get to know other destinations along the Way, such as Naples, Rome and Toulouse.

This is an initiative that has been worked on for several years with different members of the International Scientific Commission for Holy Grail Studies in the area of Congresses and Training, and this year it is bearing fruit with various success stories.