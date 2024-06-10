Longwood University Students Explore the Legends and Lore of The Way of the Holy Grail in Valencia

I CULTURAL EXCHANGE CONFERENCE THE WAY OF THE HOLY GRAIL Group of Longwood University alumni with their conference diploma Group of Longwood University alumni in the Chapel of the Holy Chalice of the Cathedral of Valencia on June 25, 2024 with Dr. Rosanna Mestre Pérez. Professors Annette Rosado Figueroa, Janet Smith and Dr. Ana Mafé García June 5, 2024 U.S. students with The Way of the Holy Grail Pilgrimage Credential at the Holy Grail Chapel

Valencia, a hub of cultural exchange, where the Way of the Holy Grail links Longwood students to the history of the sacred relic.

Cultural exchanges revealing Europe's roots bring youth closer to a culture of peace through knowledge, precisely what the Way of the Holy Grail promotes as a European Cultural Route.” — Dr Ana Mafé García

VALENCIA/VALèNCIA, ESPAñA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past two weeks, Valencia has been the setting for an enriching cultural and educational exchange through the "I Cultural Exchange Days of The Way of the Holy Grail," held from May 25 to June 5, 2024. This event featured the participation of students from Longwood University in the United States, alongside prominent scholars and experts from Valencia.

Participants from Longwood University:

• Students: Alexandra Cherie Huerta, Amanda Rose Deitz, Christina Marie White, Keira Elizabeth Trigg, Maccall Joseph Warner, Maria Isabel Ruth Kriewaldt, Mark Travis Betts II, Quinn Joseph Kehoe, Riley Paige Salway, Sydney Ryan Townsend, Teegan McDaniel Hall, Trinity Michelle Smith, Zoe Alexandra Maxwell.

• Professors: Annette Rosado Figueroa and Janet Smith.

Valencian speakers and organizers:

• Dr. Rosanna Mestre Pérez, Universitat de València.

• Dr. Ana Mafé García, president of the International Association for the Cultural Route of The Way of the Holy Grail.

On the morning of May 25, the attendees walked a segment of The Way of the Holy Grail through the municipality of Valencia. This journey was made possible thanks to Don Álvaro Almenar, canon and custodian of the Holy Chalice of the Cathedral of Valencia, who offered participants the opportunity to see the Holy Grail up close.

The event concluded on June 5 with the celebration of World Environment Day, featuring a conference on the importance of nominating The Way of the Holy Grail, Route of Knowledge, Path of Peace, as a European Cultural Itinerary. The conference highlighted the significance of linking this tourist route to the management of regenerative and circular tourism spaces. All participants received a diploma.

Dr. Ana Mafé García emphasized the significance of these days as a valuable cultural and educational exchange experience for the young participants on the Way of the Holy Grail. "These days have provided an exceptional platform for students to understand the historical and cultural importance of the Holy Grail, as well as the need to promote sustainable and regenerative tourism," she stated.

Valuing European History and Heritage

These days have underscored the importance of valuing European history and heritage through cultural exchanges with young people from other continents. Such events not only enrich participants' knowledge of Europe's rich cultural heritage but also foster a global understanding and deeper appreciation of diversity and shared history.

The Way of the Holy Grail, with its profound historical and spiritual significance, serves as a bridge between different cultures and generations. Through these days, Longwood University students have had the opportunity to explore and understand the relevance of The Way of the Holy Grail in European history and how its legacy continues to influence the present.

Cultural exchange facilitates a platform for dialogue and mutual learning, promoting values of tolerance, respect, and international cooperation. The young participants have not only learned about Valencian history and culture but have also contributed their own perspectives and knowledge, thus enriched cultural understanding and strengthening ties between continents.

Dr. Mestre remarked that these days have been very interesting as a cultural and educational exchange experience for young people on The Way of the Holy Grail. "The impact of these activities goes beyond academics; it is an investment in creating future leaders who value and preserve cultural heritage," she added.

These days have not only allowed for the exchange of knowledge and experiences but have also strengthened the bonds between the United States and Spain, promoting mutual understanding and appreciation through cultural heritage.

