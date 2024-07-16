Kings Auctions Las Vegas holds 2-day liquidation sale for Las Vegas modern furniture staging company - Decorators dream
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kings Auctions Las Vegas will be hosting the liquidation of the leading luxury home staging company in Las Vegas starting Friday July 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.
Homeowners, decorators, realtors, renters, and builders alike will want to take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on high end merchandise and quick sale.
The merchandise was only used for brief display so it is 'like new', perfectly suitable for any home, office, rental, whether temporary or permanent.
Designer dining table and chairs, sofas, barstools, coffee tables, end tables, beds, and scores of mirrors, art, rugs, and accessories will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Things will move quickly so hesitation is not recommended.
Cash and carry so come prepared.
Fri, Jul 19, 2024 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sat, Jul 20, 2024 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sun, Jul 21, 2024 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Also visit Kings Auctions and Estate Sales Las Vegas for more info on their services.
Allie Jones
Kings Auctions
+1 310-857-8367
