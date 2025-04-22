King’s Auctions Beverly Hills & King’s Auctions Rancho Mirage showcasing four art galleries online art auction.

Lita Albuquerque - Still Point #8 - Powdered Pigment - Gold Ernest Trova - Falling Man Series - Gold - Circa 1987 Robert Indiana, Amor, Lithograph, Signed and Numbered 22/50

Art Gallery liquidation includes 100's of fine art lots and sculptures. Featuring Lita Albuquerque, Peter Max, Ernest Trova, Ford Crull, Robert Indiana & more.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Auctions is liquidating four landmark art galleries on May 4, 2025. Two of the galleries were located in Los Angeles and two in Rancho Mirage. All highly regarded artists, all collectible.Featured in the online art auction find Jim Morphesis, Lita Albuquerque, and Ernest Trova Find Jim Morphesis's "Morpheus Altarpiece", Oil / Charcoal / Collage & Gold Leaf on Wood Panel, Lita Albuquerque's "Still Point #8", Powdered Pigment - Gold, and Ernest Trova, "Falling Man Series", Gold - Circa 1987.Other notable artists represented are: Ford Crull, Picasso, Eric Orr, Robert Indiana , Richard Wilson, Peter Max, Leroy Neiman, Chagall, Fredrick Prescott, Deloss McGraw, and many more items listing daily.No reserves auction.Absentee Bid now or Bid LIVE May 4 -8 am PT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.