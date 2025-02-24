Kings Auctions Beverly Hills Spring auction includes Chagall, Gyula Tornai, Mitchell, Chihuly, Tiffany diamonds, Erte.

Erte Les Bijoux de Perles Porsche Macan Gyula Tornai

Discover fine art by Tornai, Chagall and Erte, as well as a Porsche and Michael Jordan memorabilia, Tiffany jewelry and Chihuly.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Auctions Beverly Hills upcoming auction on March 9, 2025 will showcase an eclectic collection of fine art, sports memorabilia, Tiffany diamonds, African Art, Porsche, and other luxury vehicles. See all the lots here at Live Auctioneers Showcasing six Erte bronze statues; Les Bijoux de Perles, Femme de Luxe, Two Vamps, Fedora, L’Amour de Vin, and Ecstasy, all signed and numbered with COA, as well as several serigraphs.Also showcased is a Porsche Macan gently driven just over 50,000 miles as well as a Lexus SC 430 Convertible.Fine artist represented include; Gyula Tornai (with 15 bidders watching), Alfred Mitchell, J. LeDuc, Matisse, Dali, Picasso, Chagall, Kostabi, George Gardner Symons (with 15 bidders watching), Rufino Tamayo (with 12 bidders watching), William A. Griffith, a collection of 5 pieces by Ferjo, Louis Icart, and Peter Max to name a few. For those who want to tickle their funny bone find Todd Goldman, Nastya Rovenskaya, Romero Britto, and Xavier Cugat.Pieces of Murano glass, art glass by Chihuly, Lalique, Lladro, modern furnishings, and sports memorabilia with the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Muhammad Ali Mickey Mantel, Mike Pizazza, and Hollywood memorabilia featuring Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Douglas Fairbanks, Lana Turner, Joan Crawford Bing Crosby, and Betty Davis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.