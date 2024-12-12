70 Pieces of History: Michael Jackson's Rare Art - Bid in Private Offering now

Andy Warhol drawing Dancing Feet Drawing Vincents Flowers

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Auctions is thrilled to announce the upcoming private offering of the Michael Jackson Signature Art Collection, a rare assemblage of 70 signed pieces that represent the King of Pop's unique artistic vision.This collection is considered the most elusive and controversial art collection in the world and holds a significant place in Hollywood history. After years of legal battles this exclusive offering presents a limited-time opportunity for discerning collectors, art investors, and memorabilia enthusiasts, to acquire 70 pieces from a collection of only 180 known pieces in existence.This art embodies the never ending creativity and legacy of Michael Jackson. Each piece is authenticated with a COA from world renowned music memorabilia expert Roger Epperson and showcases the imagination and artistry that inspired millions around the globe.The private offering will take place before the auction with the intention of canceling the auction block and allowing interested buyers an exclusive chance to engage with this remarkable collection. As one of the most elusive and sought-after collections in the art world today, this is an opportunity that will not be repeated. Interested parties are encouraged to act quickly, as this rare opportunity will not last long.Act fast to ensure your participation and take advantage of the ability to bid privately. TMZ also closely watching.Attention: Hollywood and Music memorabilia investors note that the Wizard of Oz Ruby Red Slippers sold for a record breaking 32.5 million dollars just days ago.For more details on the art collection please contact Kings Auctions at Sales@Kings-Auctions.comKings-Auctions.com

