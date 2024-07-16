Acclaim Energy Welcomes Jorge Ramírez as Digital Marketing Specialist
Acclaim Energy Welcomes Jorge Ramírez as Digital Marketing Specialist: Bringing over 11 years of experience in digital marketing.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Energy, a leading name in energy consulting, proudly announces the appointment of Jorge Ramírez Galindo as Digital Marketing Specialist. Ramírez Galindo brings over 11 years of extensive digital marketing experience spanning the U.S. and Latin American markets, enhancing Acclaim Energy’s strategic capabilities in digital platforms.
A distinguished graduate with a degree in Administration and Marketing from Universidad Panamericana, Mexico City, and an Industrial and Systems Engineering degree from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), Ramírez Galindo’s expertise extends to crafting comprehensive digital strategies.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge to our team," stated María José Treviño, General Manager of Acclaim Energy Mexico.
"His proven track record and adeptness in digital marketing are pivotal as we elevate our presence in the energy sector and across LATAM"
Ramírez’s career highlights include pivotal roles as Digital Marketing Coordinator and Manager for prominent firms, overseeing high-profile clients such as Excess Telecom and Acer. His proficiency in key digital marketing tools such as Google Ads and Analytics underscores his capability to navigate contemporary marketing challenges effectively.
"We are excited about Jorge joining our team," commented John D. Elder III, Founder and CEO of Acclaim Energy. "His wealth of experience and strategic insights will be instrumental in fortifying our market position and delivering innovative solutions and service to our clientele."
About Acclaim Energy
Acclaim Energy is an independent, unbiased customer advocate with offices in Mexico and the United States, serving businesses across North America. We are committed to helping companies apply a holistic approach to strategic energy management, so they can uncover hidden value and enjoy sustainable growth. Acclaim’s suite of services includes energy procurement (electricity and natural gas), energy risk management, distributed generation, ESG, and microgrids. Acclaim manages a client portfolio of more than 500 clients, 10,000+ meters, total electricity, and natural gas spend of $2.5+ billion, and over $700 million in savings.
