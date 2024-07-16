Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,358 in the last 365 days.

Deadline Extended for Illinois State Fair Online Livestock Exhibitor Registration

ILLINOIS, July 16 - SPRINGFIELD, IL - Due to the extreme weather experienced throughout the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is extending the Junior Livestock Entry Deadline to Thursday, July 18 at 5 p.m.


As a reminder, exhibitor registration moved online this year using ShoWorks. This new system, and the Livestock Premium Book, are available on the Illinois State Fair website.


Exhibitors who have questions or need assistance can call the Competitive Events office at 217.782.0786. The Competitive Events office is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.


The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 through August 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.


You just read:

Deadline Extended for Illinois State Fair Online Livestock Exhibitor Registration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more