Deadline Extended for Illinois State Fair Online Livestock Exhibitor Registration

ILLINOIS, July 16 - SPRINGFIELD, IL - Due to the extreme weather experienced throughout the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is extending the Junior Livestock Entry Deadline to Thursday, July 18 at 5 p.m.





As a reminder, exhibitor registration moved online this year using ShoWorks. This new system, and the Livestock Premium Book, are available on the Illinois State Fair website





Exhibitors who have questions or need assistance can call the Competitive Events office at 217.782.0786. The Competitive Events office is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.





The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 through August 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.



