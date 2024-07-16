Black Heart Association Kicked Off 'Guard Your Heart' National Tour at Essence Festival of Culture’s 30th Anniversary
Over 600 Attendees were screened during the annual gathering
By offering free screenings and health education, we empower individuals to take control of their health, ensuring they can celebrate life’s moments for years to come”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Heart Association (BHA), a non-profit organization known for transforming healthcare access and quality in historically underserved communities, kicked off their “Guard Your Heart '' National Tour during Essence Festival from July 5-7 at the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center at the Community Impact Hub. During the first day of the festival, BHA screened nearly 300 attendees, while also offering free health education, and empowering attendees to take control of their heart health. While at Essence Festival, BHA secured media placement on New Orlean’s very own Fox 8 News, as co-founder, Tara Robinson discussed the value of their services, and being a part of this community with Fox 8’s Lauren McCoy.
— Tara Robinson, Founder, Black Heart Association
“Our mission goes beyond just being present at events; we ensure that every attendee can return year after year, healthier and happier. By offering free screenings and health education, we empower individuals to take control of their health, ensuring they can celebrate life’s moments for years to come.” - Tara Robinson, Founder, Black Heart Association
Over the 24-month campaign, BHA anticipates testing and educating over 10,000 individuals, greatly enhancing the potential for a healthier future in these communities. The tour promises not only to bring crucial health services to those often left out of the healthcare system but also to provide a culturally immersive experience that resonates with and fulfills the distinct needs of each community.
Here is a full list of BHA’s upcoming stops during the “Guard Your Heart” Tour:
Run It Up - Dallas, TX: July 21, 2024
Broccoli City Music Festival, Washington DC: July 27 - July 28, 2024
Martha’s Vineyard, Oak Bluffs, MA: August 12 - August 13, 2024
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Conference, Washington, DC: September 11 - September 15, 2024
More activations and dates to be announced.
For more information about the “Guard Your Heart” Tour or to get involved, please visit our website at https://www.blackheartassociation.org.
ABOUT BLACK HEART ASSOCIATION (BHA)
Black Heart Association (BHA) is a nonprofit organization focused on improving health outcomes in communities of color. BHA aims to eliminate heart health disparities in black and brown communities through advocacy, education, and empowerment. They promote healthy hearts by advocating for people of color, primarily in underserved communities with little or no access to health care. Founded by a three-time heart attack survivor, our organization understands the importance of screenings and education as ways to prevent heart disease. BHA takes action through our advocacy to help individuals understand the causes, effects, and symptoms of heart disease and take action to help prevent heart disease in those who are considered more at risk.
Marilyn Remo
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 201-638-2685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn