Prepare for Severe Weather Today

Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on an enhanced risk for severe weather today in Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region and the North Country that will include damaging wind gusts and numerous severe thunderstorms. Tornadoes may also be possible in these areas. These storms are expected to begin developing in the late morning hours in Western New York and will be moving eastward through the State through the late afternoon. Heat advisories have been extended until 9 p.m. Wednesday for the Mid-Hudson Region, NYC and most of Long Island, and remain in effect for the Mohawk Valley, North County, portions of Central New York and the Southern Tier until 8 p.m. today. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

"New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over the next couple of days to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of severe storms, heat, and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. "My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to watch the weather forecast closely, stay hydrated, and have a plan if you need to evacuate during this time.”

Thunderstorms are dangerous storms that can produce 50+ mph winds, lightning, hail and cause flash flooding and tornadoes.

Thunderstorm Safety Tips:

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately.

Move to a sturdy building. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard top automobile and keep windows up.

Get out of boats and away from water.

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances.

Do not take a bath or shower.

Turn off air conditioners — power surges from lightning can overload compressors.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible.

Do not attempt to drive to safety — most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

If outdoors, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles.

If you are in the woods, take shelter under short trees.

If you feel your skin tingle or your hair stands on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet; place your hands on your knees with your head between them; make yourself the smallest target possible; and minimize your contact with the ground.

Tornado Safety Tips:

If outdoors: Seek shelter in a substantial building immediately. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

Do not try to outrun a tornado in your car; instead, leave it immediately.

If at home or in a small building: Go to the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Stay away from windows. Closets, bathrooms, and other interior rooms offer the best protection. Get under something sturdy or cover yourself with a mattress.

If in a school, hospital, or shopping center: Go to a pre-designated shelter area. Stay away from large open areas and windows. Do not go outside to your car.

If in a high-rise building: Go to an interior small room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not use the elevators. Use the stairs.

If in a mobile home or vehicle: Get out of mobile homes or vehicles - they are easily tossed about by strong winds in the tornado.

Take shelter in a substantial structure: If there is no shelter near-by, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

During flash flooding, never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way. If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately. Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Pools and beaches at New York State Parks are available for swimming. Governor Hochul has waived entry fees at New York State Park pools this summer. Prior to making a trip, visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check the website for any updates as weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

You may qualify for a free air conditioning unit. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide an air conditioning unit to income eligible households that include someone with a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat, or households with young children or older adults. Applications will continue to be accepted until funding runs out. For more information, visit the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website or contact your local office for the aging at 1-800-342-9871.

Information about what you can do during hot weather can be found on the Department of Health’s Extreme Heat website. You can also locate cooling centers close to you here.

Never leave children and pets unsupervised in hot cars. There is a real and severe danger when leaving children or pets unsupervised in a car even when temperatures don’t “feel” hot. At 60 degrees outside, after just one hour a closed car can get as hot as 105 degrees.