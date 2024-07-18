Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center Launches Comprehensive Certification Training for Pain Recovery
Transform Patient Care with an Evidence-Based Treatment for Chronic Pain: Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT)UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Certification Training program. This innovative program equips healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools and techniques to help patients recover from chronic pain effectively. The immersive training, spanning four weeks, combines self-paced video sessions with interactive live sessions to enhance both practice and patient outcomes.
This virtual training is a comprehensive deep dive into the latest research and techniques in pain recovery, offering participants the chance to learn from seasoned professionals. It’s open to all healthcare providers, including therapists, counselors, and medical providers, aiming to elevate their practice and improve patient care.
What is Pain Reprocessing Therapy?
Research shows that the brain can generate pain even in the absence of physical damage. Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT) retrains the brain to interpret and respond to signals from the body correctly, breaking the cycle of chronic pain. In a clinical trial, 98% of chronic pain patients improved, with 66% becoming pain-free or nearly pain-free after undergoing PRT.
Why Choose PRT Certification?
Our program trains and certifies interdisciplinary healthcare providers to integrate PRT into their practices. Whether you are new to pain treatment or seeking advanced recovery techniques, our training empowers you to improve patient outcomes significantly.
Participants will gain a thorough understanding of brain-generated pain, learn practical assessment and treatment tools, and discover how to incorporate pain reprocessing therapy into their practice. The virtual, flexible format accommodates the busy schedules of healthcare professionals.
A Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center spokesperson states, "We are excited to offer this comprehensive training to mental health and healthcare professionals who are passionate about helping their patients recover. Our goal is to provide them with the knowledge and tools needed to make a real difference in the lives of those suffering from chronic pain."
What You'll Gain:
Robust Curriculum - Dive into the neuroscience behind chronic pain, debunk structural diagnoses, and embrace mind-body explanations.
Interactive Learning - Engage in weekly live sessions to apply techniques under expert guidance.
Professional Accreditation- Earn 12 Continuing Education Units accredited by the APA, enhancing your credentials and professional development.
Visibility and Referrals - Get listed on our Directory of Practitioners, boosting your visibility and access to patients.
Training Highlights:
Neuroscience of Pain - Understand why chronic pain develops and persists.
Behavioral Techniques - Master tools to break the pain-fear cycle and address psychological contributors to pain perception.
Practical Application- Learn proven strategies for long-term recovery maintenance.
Enrollment Details:
Dates: The next session starts September 9th. Reserve your spot today!
Don't miss this opportunity to revolutionize your practice and join a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic pain.
