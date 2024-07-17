Gov. Justice appoints Carl “Bill” Roop to the 44th District in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Carl “Bill” Roop to the West Virginia House of Delegates for the 44th District representing Raleigh County. Roop fills the vacancy left by Todd Kirby, who was appointed as a circuit judge earlier this month.
