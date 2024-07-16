Commercial Recreation Specialists Honored with Prestigious Cupola Club Award by Scenic Shelters
This award is a testament to the dedication of our team. We have only just scratched the surface of helping our clients provide a comfortable place to experience the leisurely side of recreation.”VERONA, WI, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists is proud to announce it has been recognized as a new member of the esteemed Cupola Club by Scenic Shelters. This prestigious Cupola Club Award acknowledges CRS as one of the top performing sales agencies in the country, a testament to their dedication, expertise and commitment to providing solutions that drive results for their clients.
— Ryan Hartberg, VP of Sales and Marketing for CRS
The Cupola Club membership is a significant milestone, celebrating the outstanding ability to sell Scenic Shelters on a national scale. The CRS team has designed, sold, and installed stunning pavilions, gazebos, pergolas, cabins, restroom facilities across the country, providing beautiful and functional spaces for communities to enjoy. This recognition is a collective achievement, reflecting the hard work and collaboration of the entire project team.
As they celebrate this achievement, they remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and strengthening their partnership with Scenic Shelters. CRS’ unique breadth and depth of product offerings reflect its long-time effort to vet best-in-class solutions for their clients.
Scenic Shelters produces high quality pre-fabricated shelters and timberwall buildings for the recreational facility needs of parks, campgrounds and more. All structures are pre-engineered to meet local building requirements and ADA compliance. Each wall component and beam is precut, predrilled and labeled before arriving on site, which provides a unique, ready-to-assemble building package. With countless designs, there is a size and style for every space.
For over 25 years, CRS has been serving customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean, with offices in Verona, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. In addition to supplying high-quality municipal-grade recreation equipment, CRS offers comprehensive services, including design, planning, installation, and operations. By tailoring recreation solutions to each client's unique business goals, CRS has built a strong reputation among municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos, and other recreation venues.
