SW Sustainability Solutions Inc. Awarded Exam Gloves Agreement and Breakthrough Technology Designation with Premier Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Exam Gloves with Premier Inc. Effective July 1, 2024, this agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for SW’s innovative exam gloves.
SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. has been recognized with a Breakthrough Technology designation from Premier for its exam gloves. This designation is awarded to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational excellence.
"We are honored to be recognized by Premier for our commitment to innovation and sustainability in hand protection," said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions Inc. "Our breakthrough technologies, such as EcoTek® Sustainable Technology, pH Natural® 5.5 Technology, and EnerGel® Hand Conditioning Technology, are designed to enhance the safety, comfort, and overall experience for healthcare professionals while also addressing environmental concerns."
Product Information
SW’s exam gloves incorporate several technologies to benefit clinicians and patients:
- EcoTek® Sustainable Technology
Reduces landfill waste by 92.6% in only 2.5 years.¹
- EcoTek® Sustainable Technology
Reduces the release of greenhouse gas emissions during incineration (i.e., Sulfur Dioxide SO₂ -81%.) ²
- EnerGel® Hand Conditioning Technology
Clinically proven to hydrate and soothe skin with the patented technology under US9993416B1- Hydrating elastomeric flexible article with natural bioactives and manufacturing method.³
- pH Natural® 5.5 Technology
Actively manages the skin’s natural pH balance to discourage microbial growth.⁴
- Low Dermatitis Potential (LDP)
FDA approved claim that gloves were clinically tested and have a reduced potential to cause skin irritation.⁵
- Chemotherapy drugs and chemical permeation
Tested using ASTM D6978 – Assessment of Resistance of Medical Gloves to Permeation by Chemotherapy Drugs. Breakthrough time (BTT)>240 minutes.
- Flat Stacked Dispensing
Reduces glove waste.
Each product offers unique specifications in length and thickness to cater to different user needs, ensuring both durability and tactile sensitivity.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc.
SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. was founded with a single purpose: to make our customers more successful. To achieve this, we invest in quality manufacturing, focus on new product development, and create features that benefit those who rely on our products every day. Our mission also encompasses sustainability, social, and ethical responsibility, ensuring that our innovations not only enhance performance but also contribute to a healthier planet.
For more information about SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. and our products, please visit www.swssglobal.com.
Footnotes:
¹ EcoTek gloves tested to ASTM D5526-12 Standard Test Method for Determining Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials Under Accelerated Landfill Conditions. Results are 92.6% biodegradation in 60% solids landfill at 945 days. Future results cannot be predicted/extrapolated. If you need more information on the test reports, send email to cs@swssglobal.com.
² EcoTek Incineration - Tested using single chamber incineration process, Eden Research Company, 6/3/2017.
³ EnerGel – Clinical evaluation showed improved skin hydration with EnerGel was nearly 2 times higher than Aloe Vera, CPT Testing Company, 5/21/2019.
⁴ pH Natural 5.5 – Raisa Mirza, et al., “Effect of Glove pH on Skin pH and Irritation”, Contact Dermatitis, 2006: 55:20-25.
⁵ LDP – Skin Sensitization Test (Modified Draize-95 Test), CPT Testing Company, 1/26/2021.
Clinical and test results available upon request.
Marketing Department
SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. has been recognized with a Breakthrough Technology designation from Premier for its exam gloves. This designation is awarded to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational excellence.
"We are honored to be recognized by Premier for our commitment to innovation and sustainability in hand protection," said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions Inc. "Our breakthrough technologies, such as EcoTek® Sustainable Technology, pH Natural® 5.5 Technology, and EnerGel® Hand Conditioning Technology, are designed to enhance the safety, comfort, and overall experience for healthcare professionals while also addressing environmental concerns."
Product Information
SW’s exam gloves incorporate several technologies to benefit clinicians and patients:
- EcoTek® Sustainable Technology
Reduces landfill waste by 92.6% in only 2.5 years.¹
- EcoTek® Sustainable Technology
Reduces the release of greenhouse gas emissions during incineration (i.e., Sulfur Dioxide SO₂ -81%.) ²
- EnerGel® Hand Conditioning Technology
Clinically proven to hydrate and soothe skin with the patented technology under US9993416B1- Hydrating elastomeric flexible article with natural bioactives and manufacturing method.³
- pH Natural® 5.5 Technology
Actively manages the skin’s natural pH balance to discourage microbial growth.⁴
- Low Dermatitis Potential (LDP)
FDA approved claim that gloves were clinically tested and have a reduced potential to cause skin irritation.⁵
- Chemotherapy drugs and chemical permeation
Tested using ASTM D6978 – Assessment of Resistance of Medical Gloves to Permeation by Chemotherapy Drugs. Breakthrough time (BTT)>240 minutes.
- Flat Stacked Dispensing
Reduces glove waste.
Each product offers unique specifications in length and thickness to cater to different user needs, ensuring both durability and tactile sensitivity.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc.
SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. was founded with a single purpose: to make our customers more successful. To achieve this, we invest in quality manufacturing, focus on new product development, and create features that benefit those who rely on our products every day. Our mission also encompasses sustainability, social, and ethical responsibility, ensuring that our innovations not only enhance performance but also contribute to a healthier planet.
For more information about SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. and our products, please visit www.swssglobal.com.
Footnotes:
¹ EcoTek gloves tested to ASTM D5526-12 Standard Test Method for Determining Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials Under Accelerated Landfill Conditions. Results are 92.6% biodegradation in 60% solids landfill at 945 days. Future results cannot be predicted/extrapolated. If you need more information on the test reports, send email to cs@swssglobal.com.
² EcoTek Incineration - Tested using single chamber incineration process, Eden Research Company, 6/3/2017.
³ EnerGel – Clinical evaluation showed improved skin hydration with EnerGel was nearly 2 times higher than Aloe Vera, CPT Testing Company, 5/21/2019.
⁴ pH Natural 5.5 – Raisa Mirza, et al., “Effect of Glove pH on Skin pH and Irritation”, Contact Dermatitis, 2006: 55:20-25.
⁵ LDP – Skin Sensitization Test (Modified Draize-95 Test), CPT Testing Company, 1/26/2021.
Clinical and test results available upon request.
Marketing Department
SW
+1 510-429-8692
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok