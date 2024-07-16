Entrex Carbon Market Files Annual Report with OTC including Management Discussion and Analysis for interested investors
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc today announced it has satisfied the annual OTC Markets filing requirements
We’ve been in a conundrum for the last year or so when OTC has restricted our ability to issue filings pending FINRA approval. This has represented significant challenges to the company”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announced it has satisfied the annual OTC Markets filing requirements with additional information that offers investors and other interested parties a management discussion and analysis.
“We’ve been in a conundrum for the last year or so when OTC has restricted our ability to issue filings pending FINRA approval. This has represented significant financial and execution challenges to the company,” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex. “Last week OTC allowed us to file our annual report to maintain listing compliance by granting us 12 business hours to file on OTCIQ.” “Once again we are now shut out pending FINRA approval,” continued Watkins.
“Investors look and see us broken, yet we are unable to fix things while FINRA takes its time. We've been responding to FINRA requests for over a year, providing an 18 year history of the company which history was all under their purview. Even getting approval on a simple name and symbol change has been horrendous process yet Nevada approved it quickly back in April 2023. That's over a year ago!”
“I can’t tell you how many investors get excited about Entrex — then go to see RGLG as a symbol and UHF Logistics Group, Inc. as the company and get confused and start with structural questions,” said Tom Harblin, an Entrex Partner. “Our experience is that this is not the efficient American capital market we’re educated about in school. If anything, at this point, a private company has less explaining to do. Investment bankers struggle when what they see suggests our house needs to be put in order — yet we are prevented from doing anything. It’s like a fire where the hose is positioned but the fireman won’t turn on the water,” he continued.
“Our MD&A offers investors what we believe is the current story about our initiatives. Despite the challenges we face with market participants, we’re excited and optimistic about the scale of our initiatives,” continued Watkins. “Those interested should be able to glean from our filing the challenges and opportunities we have but should see how we can build a significant public company.”
