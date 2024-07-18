Technomic reveals global opportunities for the breakfast daypart

New report identifies consumer, menu and operator insights for the morning menu category

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technomic released the 2024 Breakfast Global Menu Category Report, allowing operators and suppliers alike to leverage deep category insights, from consumer preferences for breakfast foods and beverages to the latest menu trends and operator performance for both global chains and local leaders.

“With breakfast patronage back to pre-pandemic levels, competition for morning occasions is heating up. Value and convenience will be paramount for restaurant chains in the near term, as they face competitors that include not just full service and quick service, but also street foods and convenience stores,” explains Aaron Jourden, director of international research and insights at Technomic.

Key findings:

Globally, the share of breakfast sourced away from home is moderate and trending upwards

Menu trends influencing breakfast globally include elevated egg sandwiches and global specialties, such as Middle Eastern shakshuka and Korean toast sandwiches

Sustainability and animal welfare are key initiatives for breakfast, with reusable cups, food waste programs and cage-free egg sourcing central to global and local brands

Established operators are launching complementary sub brands, particularly for coffee platforms and bakery ranges

Quick service and coffee chains are bullish on unit expansion in the near term

The report is a deliverable included in Technomic’s Global Foodservice Navigator program, which provides ongoing tools to keep at the forefront of evolving consumer, menu and operator trends on both a country and global level.

About Technomic 
Technomic Inc. was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com. 

Clare Toledo
Technomic
info@technomic.com
