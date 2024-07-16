Submit Release
Rotary of Cheyenne Awards $6000 to Wyoming STARBASE Advanced Program for Drone Classroom Set

On June 19, the Rotary of Cheyenne generously awarded $6000 to the Wyoming STARBASE Advanced Program, enabling it to purchase a classroom set of drones for its after-school program. These drones, manufactured by FTW—For The Win Robotics, a USA-based company, comply fully with FAA and DoD requirements.

Students in the program will start by learning about drone laws and their real-world applications. They will then take the Recreational UAS Safety Test to qualify for the FAA-required certificate for recreational drone flying. Inspired by Career Technical Education pathways, the program’s curriculum includes building, coding, and flying drones, designed to enhance math, science, problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills.

At the end of the ten-week program, students will disassemble their drones, preparing them for the next group of participants. This program provides engaging and relevant skills essential for the upcoming workforce. For further information about the program, please contact Wyoming STARBASE at 307-777-8127.

