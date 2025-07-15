Warranted and worthy: Culp pinned in Guard ceremony

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett

GUERNSEY, Wyo. – With applause and a deep sense of tradition, Staff Sgt. Caleb Culp was officially welcomed into the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps during a pinning ceremony held June 26, 2025, in Guernsey, Wyoming.

The ceremony marked a defining moment in Culp’s military journey. One shaped by grit, technical excellence, and a drive to serve at the next level. Surrounded by fellow Soldiers, mentors, and family members, Culp took the oath of office and received his warrant officer one rank insignia, signifying his transition into a new chapter of service.

“This isn’t just about a rank,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Wyoming Army National Guard. “It’s about technical leadership, mentorship, and a lifelong commitment to selfless service. Warrant Officer Culp embodies all of that.”

Culp graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 25-0A5 at Fort McClellan, Alabama, on June 4, 2025. His efforts earned him a place on the prestigious Commandant’s List. Wanting to celebrate the accomplishment with those who helped him reach this milestone, he delayed his pinning ceremony until he could return home to Wyoming.

“It meant everything to have my wife and daughter on stage with me,” Culp said. “They’ve supported me through every long day and late night. Today is as much theirs as it is mine.”

The ceremony included remarks from senior leaders, a presentation of flowers to Culp’s wife, the administering of the oath by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Duane Messmer, and the traditional first salute—rendered by Staff Sgt. Tracy, a mentor and fellow Soldier. Culp returned the gesture with a silver dollar, honoring military tradition and the bond between enlisted and officer.

“The silver dollar salute is a symbol of respect,” Culp said. “Tracy helped shape me into the Soldier I am. That moment was one I’ll never forget.”

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Iesha Bloom, who served as master of ceremonies, also offered reflections on the importance of family support.

“Behind every strong Soldier is a family that holds the line,” said Bloom. “The strength we celebrate in our formations today is built on a foundation of sacrifice, love, and unshakable support at home.”

The ceremony concluded with a round of applause and a heartfelt welcome into the Warrant Officer Cohort—a distinguished group of technical experts and leaders trusted with integrating systems and guiding missions.

Warrant Officer One Caleb Culp is pinned during a Wyoming Army National Guard ceremony in Guernsey, Wyoming, June 26, 2025, celebrating his advancement into the warrant officer ranks. The event honored his achievement, leadership potential, and the family support behind his success. (U.S. Army Guard photo)

Warrant Officer One Caleb Culp is pinned during a Wyoming Army National Guard ceremony in Guernsey, Wyoming, June 26, 2025, celebrating his advancement into the warrant officer ranks. The event honored his achievement, leadership potential, and the family support behind his success. (U.S. Army Guard photo)