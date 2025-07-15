Wyoming Guardsman honored in warrant officer pinning ceremony

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CASPER, Wyo. — Family, friends and fellow Soldiers gathered to celebrate a defining milestone in the military career of Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Miller, Cowboy Guard, as he was officially appointed to the rank of warrant officer one during a formal pinning ceremony in Casper, Wyoming, July 10, 2025.

Hosted by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared Sallee, the event recognized Miller’s 16 years of dedicated service with the Wyoming Army National Guard and his recent graduation from Warrant Officer Candidate School, Class 25-0A3, at Fort McClellan, Alabama.

“Today, we gather to celebrate the achievement of Sergeant First Class Miller,” Sallee said. “The journey to becoming a warrant officer is not an easy one. It requires immense dedication and commitment to excellence. Warrant officers enhance the Army’s ability to defend our national interests, and to fight and win our nation’s wars.”

Miller began his military journey in 2009, enlisting in the Wyoming Army National Guard from Cheyenne. Over the years, he served in multiple units across the state including the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, the 920th Forward Support Company, the 960th Brigade Support Battalion, and the 133rd Engineer Company. Most recently, he deployed to the Middle East as the S4 Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for the 2-300th in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.

After completing WOCS in March 2025, Miller postponed his appointment to fulfill his overseas duties, demonstrating the same selflessness and professionalism that earned him a place among the Army’s technical elite.

During the ceremony, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck, Cowboy Guard command chief warrant officer, offered remarks acknowledging Miller’s commitment and the legacy of excellence he brings into the warrant officer ranks.

Capt. Wyatt Winget, commander of the 920th Forward Support Company, administered the oath of office. With his family beside him, Miller pinned on the rank of warrant officer one, officially joining a cohort known for its deep technical knowledge, leadership and service.

One of the most symbolic moments came when Miller received his first salute from Staff Sgt. William Vertz, a respected peer and mentor. Following tradition, Miller presented a silver dollar coin in appreciation, marking the transition from the noncommissioned officer corps into his new role as a technical leader.

As the ceremony closed, Sallee reminded the audience that behind every successful Soldier is a strong support network. He thanked Miller’s family for their encouragement, patience and sacrifices along the way.

“Congratulations once again to our newest member of the cohort,” Sallee said. “Warrant Officer 1 Miller, we welcome you to the Warrant Officer Cohort. Continue to seek self-improvement and exemplify the definition of a warrant officer.”

Family, friends, and fellow Soldiers gathered to celebrate the pinning ceremony of Warrant Officer 1 Joshua Miller, marking his official transition from the noncommissioned officer corps to the warrant officer cohort. The ceremony featured remarks from senior leaders, the administration of the oath of office, the traditional pinning of rank by his family, a first salute from Staff Sgt. William Vertz, and heartfelt recognition of Miller’s 16 years of dedicated service and the support of his loved ones. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck)